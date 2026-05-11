Pi-CNG mandates reduced transport fares for participating operators

Key points

Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman of Pi-CNG and EV, stated that operators under the initiative must adhere to reduced fare structures nationwide.

The directive follows complaints from commuters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) regarding non-compliance by airport taxis and commercial buses.

Participating operators have signed formal agreements to maintain lower pricing in exchange for project benefits.

Monitoring personnel have been deployed to transport routes, and reporting channels are open for passenger complaints.

Ahmed acknowledged that enforcement remains a challenge due to manpower limitations and price hikes occurring in the absence of officials.

Main Story

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG and EV) has reaffirmed that transport operators integrated into its scheme are legally bound to charge reduced fares.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Executive Chairman Ismaeel Ahmed addressed rising concerns from passengers who allege that many CNG-powered vehicles are charging rates inconsistent with the initiative’s goals.

Ahmed clarified that every operator signed a pricing agreement upon joining the program, designed to pass the cost-savings of cheaper fuel directly to commuters.

To ensure compliance, the initiative has deployed monitoring teams across major routes, though Ahmed admitted that “manpower limitations” hinder constant oversight.

He noted a recurring trend where operators return to higher prices once monitoring officials leave the area, a challenge he stated is not limited to Abuja but exists across Nigeria.

To combat this, the initiative is expanding its route coverage including areas like Kubwa, and strengthening partnerships to improve enforcement. Passengers are encouraged to use established reporting channels to submit verified complaints against non-compliant drivers.

The Issues

The disparity between official fare agreements and actual prices charged at parks often leaves commuters vulnerable to arbitrary hikes.

Limited enforcement personnel makes it difficult to maintain consistent pricing across the vast network of urban and interstate transport routes.

Strategic expansion to new routes is required to create enough competition to naturally drive down fares through the availability of CNG alternatives.

What’s Being Said

“There is an existing agreement with all operators signed up with us to maintain reduced pricing structures,” stated Ismaeel Ahmed.

“Once we are not there, people increase their prices, and when we are there, they leave it reduced,” Ahmed noted regarding enforcement hurdles.

“The media has an important role in ensuring the public continues to benefit from this intervention,” he added, calling for increased public awareness.

What’s Next

Pi-CNG and EV will continue expanding service delivery to routes like Kubwa to increase the volume of compliant vehicles.

Monitoring mechanisms are expected to be refined, potentially integrating more digital reporting tools for commuters.

Strategic partners and transport unions will likely face increased pressure to self-regulate members who violate signed pricing agreements.

Bottom Line

While the Pi-CNG initiative provides the infrastructure for cheaper transport, its success currently hinges on overcoming the enforcement gaps that allow operators to bypass agreed-upon fare reductions.