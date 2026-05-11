Nigerian ports record strong Q1 2026 growth amid major overhauls

Key points

Nigerian ports saw ocean-going vessel Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) rise by 19.5% to 46.75 million in Q1 2026.

Total cargo throughput increased by 11.6% to 32.38 million metric tonnes, driven by Lekki Deep Sea Port and AfCFTA activities.

Outward laden containers grew by 67.6%, while transshipment containers surged by 83.1%.

A $1 billion overhaul of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port is currently underway.

Despite holding 60% of regional GDP, Nigeria currently handles only 25% of West Africa’s cargo.

Main Story

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reported significant growth across key performance metrics for the first quarter of 2026. Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho attributed the surge to port reforms, increased vessel sizes, and expanded regional trade.

Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) for ocean-going vessels reached 46.75 million, a nearly 20% increase from the previous year.

This growth was particularly evident in container traffic, with outward laden containers jumping by 67.6% and transshipment volumes climbing by 83.1%, signaling Nigeria’s strengthening position as a regional transit hub.

To sustain this momentum, the federal government has initiated a $1 billion overhaul of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, confirmed that procurement is also ongoing for upgrades at the Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Calabar ports.

The administration is banking on digitalization through the Port Community System and the National Single Window project to reduce delays and costs.

Dantsoho emphasized that while Nigeria dominates the region’s GDP, the goal is to close the gap in cargo handling, where the country still only manages a quarter of West Africa’s total volume.

The Issues

Bridging the “GDP-Cargo Gap” remains a priority; Nigeria’s economy is the largest in West Africa, yet port capacity has historically lagged behind regional competitors.

Integrating rail and inland dry ports is critical to solving the “last mile” problem of cargo evacuation and reducing congestion in port cities.

Sustaining the zero-piracy record under the Deep Blue Programme is essential for maintaining the confidence of international shipping lines and keeping insurance premiums low.

What’s Being Said

“Ports must evolve beyond old limits. Efficiency, speed and reliability will determine who leads African trade,” stated NPA Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho.

“The time has come to fully utilise our marine resources. Ports can drive major economic growth if properly harnessed,” Dantsoho added.

Minister Adegboyega Oyetola noted that the National Single Window will help “reduce delays, lower costs and improve transparency in port operations.”

What’s Next

The $1 billion infrastructure overhaul in Lagos and Tin Can Island will move into more intensive construction phases following the signed MoU.

Implementation of the National Single Window is expected to go live in stages to begin digitizing port clearances.

Stakeholders will monitor whether the surge in transshipment containers leads to Nigeria becoming the primary hub for landlocked neighbors under AfCFTA.

Bottom Line

Record-breaking growth in Q1 2026 indicates that Nigeria’s maritime sector is rebounding, but the success of the $1 billion modernization plan will be the true test of its ability to lead West African trade.