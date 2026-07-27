Sports Journalists Fabrizio Romano, Plettenberg clash over Diomande’s proposed Real Madrid move

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 27, 2026

Key Points

Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg publicly disputed the status of Yan Diomande’s proposed transfer to Real Madrid

Romano maintained the deal was completed, while Plettenberg insisted negotiations between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig were still ongoing

The disagreement escalated into personal accusations before both journalists moved to end the exchange

Main Story

A public disagreement has erupted between two of football’s most prominent transfer journalists, Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, over the reported transfer of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, exposing growing tensions over football’s increasingly competitive transfer reporting landscape.

The dispute began after Romano announced on X that the transfer had been completed, claiming Real Madrid had reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for a fee exceeding €100 million and that the Ivory Coast international would sign a contract until June 2031 following medical tests in Madrid.

“BREAKING: Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for a fee over €100m… Done,” Romano posted.

Minutes later, Sky Germany’s Plettenberg challenged the report, saying negotiations between the clubs had not yet been concluded despite confidence that a deal would eventually be reached.

“The fact is: there still isn’t one. That continues to be confirmed by RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and the player’s camp,” Plettenberg wrote, adding that Diomande had already reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish club while club-to-club negotiations were expected to continue.

The disagreement soon turned personal after Romano accused Plettenberg of publishing inaccurate reports regarding Manchester City’s alleged interest in Diomande, while Plettenberg responded by criticising Romano’s reporting style and accusing him of prioritising speed over accuracy.

Romano later referenced private conversations between the pair, prompting Plettenberg to describe the move as disappointing and reaffirm his commitment to keeping private exchanges confidential.

The exchange ended after Romano suggested both journalists return their focus to reporting, although uncertainty over the transfer remained.

Meanwhile, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein urged caution, reporting that while all parties remained optimistic, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig had yet to reach a final agreement, meaning the deal had not been formally completed.

What’s Being Said

Romano maintained that the transfer was effectively complete.

“Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig… Done,” Fabrizio Romano wrote on X.

Plettenberg disputed that claim, insisting negotiations remained active.

“The fact is: there still isn’t one. That continues to be confirmed by RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and the player’s camp,” Florian Plettenberg posted on X.

David Ornstein of The Athletic also advised caution, reporting that negotiations were ongoing despite confidence from both clubs that an agreement would eventually be reached.

What’s Next

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are expected to continue negotiations before finalising the transfer.

Once an agreement is reached, Diomande is expected to undergo medical examinations and complete the signing of his long-term contract.

Further confirmation from the clubs is expected before the transfer is officially announced.

Bottom Line: The disagreement highlights the growing competition among football’s leading transfer reporters, where the race to break exclusive stories increasingly places speed against verification. Until Real Madrid and RB Leipzig officially confirm the agreement, the status of Yan Diomande’s proposed move remains subject to ongoing negotiations rather than completed fact.