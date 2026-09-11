Soludo predicts stronger Nigeria under Tinubu

KEY POINTS

• Anambra governor says Tinubu’s next four years will produce a stronger and fairer Nigeria.

• Soludo says Anambra will continue to implement Federal Government reforms at the grassroots.

• Oluremi Tinubu urges South East governors to launch a regional community food bank programme.

• More than 5,000 Anambra residents benefited from an empowerment programme.

MAIN STORY

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s next four years in office will deliver a stronger and fairer Nigeria despite current economic difficulties.

Soludo spoke on Thursday while receiving First Lady Oluremi Tinubu during her official visit to the state.

The governor acknowledged the economic pressures facing Nigerians but said the reforms being implemented by the Federal Government provided grounds for optimism.

“Many are complaining now, but I see hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Soludo said.

He said Tinubu was working towards improving the country’s future and expressed confidence in the outcome of the administration’s next four years.

“I am convinced that the next four years of President Tinubu’s administration will most certainly see a stronger and fairer Nigeria,” he said.

Soludo also described the relationship between the All Progressives Grand Alliance led Anambra government and the APC led Federal Government as beneficial to the state.

He said his administration would continue to implement Federal Government reforms, particularly at the grassroots, to improve the welfare of residents.

The governor also commended the First Lady’s initiatives aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable Nigerians and said the empowerment of residents demonstrated cooperation between progressive political forces.

THE ISSUES

The visit highlighted cooperation between the Anambra government and the Federal Government, particularly in the implementation of welfare and economic empowerment programmes.

Soludo said the state would continue to adopt Federal Government reforms, while the First Lady called for greater cooperation among the five South East states on food and nutrition support.

Tinubu urged the governors to jointly establish the National Community Food Bank programme across the region.

She said the programme would extend nutritional assistance through Primary Health Care centres to pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as children below six years.

Tinubu described the initiative as “Hope Accomplished for vulnerable Nigerians”.

The visit also featured the presentation of empowerment items and cash support to beneficiaries in the state.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our administration will continue to cascade Federal Government reforms in the state, especially at the grassroots, for the benefit of our people.”

Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State Governor

“Indeed, the progressives are working together. APGA and APC, as progressives in Nigeria, have no choice than to work for Nigeria’s greatness.”

Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State Governor

WHAT’S NEXT

Tinubu urged the five South East governors to work together to establish the National Community Food Bank programme across the region.

The programme is expected to provide food and nutritional assistance through Primary Health Care centres to vulnerable women and young children.

BOTTOM LINE

Soludo has backed Tinubu’s reform agenda while committing Anambra to continued implementation of Federal Government programmes at the grassroots. The First Lady’s proposed regional food bank initiative adds a further welfare focus to the cooperation between the state and Federal Government.