WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a public health emergency

Key points

The World Health Organisation has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Health authorities have recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province in eastern DRC.

Cases have also spread to the DRC capital of Kinshasa and across the border into Uganda, where two infected individuals are admitted to intensive care.

The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist.

In spite of the risks and cross-border spread, the WHO does not recommend any restrictions on international travel or trade.

Main Story

The World Health Organisation has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

WHO cited the rising cases, cross-border spread, and significant uncertainties about the scale of the epidemic.

The decision, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Sunday, follows reports of both confirmed and suspected infections linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. While the situation is serious, it does not currently meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency under the WHO’s international Health Regulations.

The report indicated that as of May 16, health authorities had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province in eastern DRC.

Cases have also been confirmed in the capital, Kinshasa, and across the border in Uganda, where two infected individuals travelled from DRC and were admitted to intensive care.

The WHO warned that the outbreak was likely larger than currently detected, pointing to clusters of unexplained deaths, a high positivity rate among tested samples, and limited understanding of transmission patterns, alongside at least four deaths among healthcare workers.

The Issues

High population mobility, established trade links, and ongoing humanitarian challenges in the affected regions significantly raise the risk of transmission to neighboring countries.

The complete absence of approved vaccines or specific therapeutic treatments for the Bundibugyo strain severely limits clinical containment options compared to other Ebola strains.

Weak infection prevention measures and limited surveillance data within healthcare facilities place frontline medical workers at a high risk of contracting the virus.

What’s Being Said

The World Health Organisation statement noted that the decision “follows reports of both confirmed and suspected infections linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.”

The agency warned that “the outbreak was likely larger than currently detected, pointing to clusters of unexplained deaths, a high positivity rate among tested samples and limited understanding of transmission patterns.”

Regarding border containment, the health agency stressed that “the outbreak poses a risk to neighbouring countries due to high population mobility, trade links and ongoing humanitarian challenges in affected regions.”

On international logistics, the organization confirmed that “in spite of the risks, WHO does not recommend restrictions on international travel or trade.”

Explaining clinical limitations, the declaration highlighted that “no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist for the Bundibugyo strain, underscoring the importance of accelerating research and clinical trials.”

What’s Next

Authorities in the DRC and Uganda will activate emergency response mechanisms, enhance contact tracing, and scale up localized treatment capacity.

Health workers will initiate intensive community engagement strategies, working with local and religious leaders to control transmission and share accurate public information.

An Emergency Committee will be convened by the WHO to evaluate the clinical trajectory of the virus and provide further recommendations on research and clinical trials.

Bottom Line

The classification of the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern underscores the urgent need for cross-border surveillance and accelerated clinical research to contain a virus currently lacking approved vaccines or target treatments.