U.S. moves toward possible indictment of Raúl Castro over 1996 shootdown – Report

Key points:

The United States is reportedly preparing steps toward indicting former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two Cuban exile aircraft.

The case relates to the “Brothers to the Rescue” incident in which three U.S. citizens were killed after Cuban forces shot down planes near Cuban airspace.

The move, if approved by a grand jury, could further strain already tense U.S.–Cuba relations.

Main story

The United States is reportedly considering moves toward indicting former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of two aircraft operated by a Cuban exile group, according to media reports cited by CBS News and USA Today.

The potential indictment centres on the incident involving the Miami-based organisation Brothers to the Rescue, whose aircraft were shot down by the Cuban air force on February 24, 1996, during a flight near Cuban territory.

U.S. officials reportedly say the case is linked to allegations that Castro, then Cuba’s defence minister, authorised the military action. A formal indictment would typically require approval from a U.S. grand jury.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four people, including three U.S. citizens, triggering long-standing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Havana.

Cuban authorities had maintained that the aircraft violated its airspace, while the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) later concluded that the planes were over international waters at the time of the attack.

The issues

The potential indictment highlights unresolved legal and diplomatic disputes stemming from decades-old tensions between the United States and Cuba.

The 1996 shootdown remains one of the most controversial episodes in U.S.–Cuba relations, symbolising broader disagreements over sovereignty, airspace control and political opposition activities.

Analysts note that reviving such a case after nearly three decades could further complicate diplomatic engagement between both countries, especially as relations have remained strained since the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

The situation also underscores the broader challenge of prosecuting historical international incidents involving senior political and military figures long after they have left office.

What’s being said

Media reports indicate that members of the U.S. Congress have renewed calls for accountability over the 1996 incident, alleging that Raúl Castro played a direct role in authorising the operation while serving as defence minister.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, reacting on social media platform X, reportedly expressed support for potential charges, saying: “Let ‘er rip, it’s been a long time coming!”

Castro, who stepped down as Cuba’s president in 2018 and later relinquished his Communist Party leadership role in 2021, remains a highly influential figure within Cuba’s political and military establishment.

Despite his reduced public role, he is still regarded as an influential adviser within the Cuban leadership structure under President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

What’s next

If U.S. prosecutors proceed, the case would require approval from a federal grand jury before any formal indictment could be issued against Raúl Castro.

Diplomatic observers expect that any formal charges would trigger strong political reactions from Havana and potentially escalate tensions between the two countries.

The development may also influence future U.S. foreign policy decisions toward Cuba, particularly as Washington continues to reassess its sanctions and diplomatic posture.

Bottom line

The reported move by the United States to pursue a possible indictment against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro revives one of the most sensitive episodes in U.S.–Cuba relations.

While still at a preliminary stage, the development signals potential renewed legal and diplomatic friction between both countries over a nearly 30-year-old incident.