Man City defeat Chelsea to win FA cup

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 18, 2026

Key Points

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup at Wembley

Antoine Semenyo scored the decisive goal with a stunning back-heel finish

Pep Guardiola secured his 20th trophy as Manchester City manager

Main Story

Manchester City FC claimed their eighth FA Cup title after defeating Chelsea FC 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday courtesy of a spectacular second-half goal from Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international produced the defining moment of the final in the 72nd minute when he improvised an audacious back-heel finish from Erling Haaland’s low cross to seal victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Semenyo’s goal delivered City’s second domestic trophy of the season following their League Cup triumph earlier in the campaign and ended the club’s run of consecutive FA Cup final defeats.

The final was largely tense and tactical, with Chelsea sitting deep for long periods while City dominated possession without creating many clear-cut chances in the opening half.

Erling Haaland came closest before the break after forcing a strong save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea thought they should have received a penalty shortly before halftime when Joao Pedro went down under a challenge from Abdukodir Khusanov, but the appeals were waved away.

The breakthrough eventually arrived when Haaland burst into the penalty area and cut the ball back for Semenyo, who guided an instinctive finish into the far corner.

The victory marked Guardiola’s third FA Cup triumph as Manchester City manager after previous successes in 2019 and 2023.

What’s Being Said

Guardiola praised Semenyo’s composure after the match and described the winger’s finish as world-class.

“In finals, moments decide everything and Antoine produced something special,” Guardiola said.

Chelsea supporters, meanwhile, voiced frustration over the club’s direction before kick-off, with protests against ownership continuing amid another disappointing campaign.

What’s Next

Manchester City will return focus to the Premier League title race this week

City face Bournemouth in a crucial league fixture as they continue chasing Arsenal

Chelsea are expected to review their managerial situation and summer recruitment plans following another trophyless season

The Bottom Line: Manchester City’s latest trophy under Guardiola reinforces the club’s culture of consistency in high-pressure matches, while Chelsea’s defeat further highlights the gap between heavy spending and sustained footballing identity at Stamford Bridge.