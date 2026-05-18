Key points

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda stated that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are guiding Nigeria toward sustainable growth, productivity, and national renewal.

Emerging indicators of recovery include renewed international trade confidence, sectoral growth, rising foreign reserves, and enhanced agricultural strategies.

Nigerian ports handled 1,092 ocean-going vessels in the first quarter of 2026, signaling expanding export operations and maritime traffic.

Domestic crude oil production improved significantly, reaching approximately 99.2 per cent of the country’s OPEC production quota.

Power infrastructure was reinforced through the commissioning of new 330kV transmission lines in Edo, adding 600MW to the national grid.

Main Story

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are guiding the country to the path of sustainable growth, productivity, and national renewal.

Yilwatda gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Mr Abimbola Tooki, on Sunday in Abuja.

He emphasized that these reforms are not quick-fix policies but strategic, long-term overhauls designed to rebuild Nigeria’s economy and correct decades of structural distortions that weakened national productivity.

The report indicated that while acknowledging the severe inflationary pressures and high cost of living currently being experienced by citizens, the administration has continued to respond through targeted interventions and infrastructure expansion.

Yilwatda cited the latest maritime sector performance report showing that Nigerian ports handled 1,092 ocean-going vessels in the first quarter of 2026 as a clear sign of renewed international economic engagement.

He added that the oil and power sectors have also recorded improvements, driven by enhanced security coordination and strategic investments in grid capacity.

The Issues

Immediate cost-of-living adjustments and high inflation continue to place severe financial strain on citizens while long-term structural reforms mature.

Sustaining high investor interest requires continuous improvements in transport connectivity, port infrastructure modernization, and the elimination of logistics bottlenecks.

Meeting the full OPEC production quota consistently relies heavily on maintaining complex security coordination across vulnerable oil-producing oilfields.

What’s Being Said

”Great nations are not built on easy choices or temporary comforts, but on courageous decisions that secure the future of generations yet unborn,” Professor Nentawe Yilwatda stated.

”The reforms being implemented today are laying the foundation for a more stable, productive and prosperous Nigeria,” Yilwatda added in the statement.

“The handling of over 1,092 ocean-going vessels within the first quarter of the year is not an isolated statistic,” he emphasized regarding maritime trade.

He noted that the shipping data ”reflects increasing commercial confidence, stronger maritime operations, rising export activities and renewed international economic engagement with Nigeria.”

“Nigeria is passing through a period of economic rebuilding, while the journey may be challenging, the signs of recovery and national renewal are becoming increasingly visible,” the party leadership concluded.

What’s Next

Midstream energy agencies will work to preserve the security frameworks protecting crude oil infrastructure to maintain high output levels.

Grid operators will complete the integration of the newly added 600MW capacity to stabilize electricity distribution across industrial manufacturing clusters.

Port authorities are expected to scale up automation and digital logistics clearance tools to accommodate the rising volume of ocean-going vessels.

Bottom Line

Despite acute near-term inflationary challenges, key sectors like maritime trade and electricity grid capacity are displaying structural expansion, bolstering the government’s position that its long-term economic overhaul is beginning to yield positive results.