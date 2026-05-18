Bruno Fernandes Equals EPL Assist Record as United Beat Forest

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Football Correspondent | May 18, 2026

Key Points

Bruno Fernandes matched the Premier League single-season assist record with 20 assists

Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford

United secured third place as Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run continued

Main Story

Manchester United FC secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford as captain Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record for most assists in a single season.

Fernandes registered his 20th assist of the campaign when his cross was converted by Bryan Mbeumo late in the second half, drawing level with Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

United opened the scoring after five minutes when Luke Shaw volleyed home before Forest equalised through Morato early in the second half.

Matheus Cunha restored United’s lead shortly afterwards in controversial circumstances after the ball appeared to strike Mbeumo’s arm in the build-up. Despite a VAR review, referee Michael Salisbury allowed the goal to stand.

Fernandes then produced the decisive moment with a driven cross that Mbeumo converted for United’s third goal.

Forest responded through Morgan Gibbs-White, who returned from injury to score late on, but United held firm to secure another important victory under interim manager Michael Carrick.

The result confirmed United’s third-place finish and continued their strong run of form since Carrick took charge in January following a turbulent first half of the season.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro received a standing ovation during what is expected to be his final appearance at Old Trafford.

What’s Being Said

Fernandes’ performance further strengthened his credentials after recently being named the Football Writers’ Player of the Season.

“We kept fighting until the end and showed the mentality needed to finish strongly,” Fernandes said after the match.

Meanwhile, reports in England indicate Manchester United are preparing to offer Carrick a two-year contract following the club’s resurgence under his leadership.

What’s Next