Lagos targets 2,000MW embedded power to ensure stable electricity supply

Key points

The Lagos State Government is targeting an additional 2,000 megawatts of embedded power generation through private sector partnerships.

Energy and Mineral Resources Commissioner Biodun Ogunleye announced that improved electricity supply could be witnessed within six to 12 months.

The state is facilitating right-of-way for a 132KV bulk transmission line and a parallel gas pipeline from Ajah to Alaro City.

Ogunleye clarified that Lagos does not require compulsory permits for residential solar installations, only technician certifications.

Recent property fire incidents across the state have been officially linked to faulty solar and air-conditioning system installations.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has announced that it is targeting an additional 2,000 megawatts of embedded power generation through partnerships with private investors to ensure stable electricity supply in the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this during the ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

He noted that residents in Lagos could begin to witness improved electricity supply from embedded power projects within the next six to 12 months as the government actively engages energy providers.

The report indicated that the state government is focused on creating an enabling environment for private sector participation in electricity generation and distribution rather than directly operating power plants.

To support industrial expansion along the Lekki corridor, the state is facilitating the right-of-way for a 132KV bulk power transmission line from Ajah through Eleko Junction to Alaro City alongside a parallel gas pipeline.

Addressing renewable energy regulations, Ogunleye clarified that the state has not authorized compulsory permits for residents installing solar systems but emphasized that installers must be certified to prevent safety hazards and fire incidents.

The Issues

Persistent reliance on the national grid limits the state’s economic development, making localized independent generation grids essential for industrial continuity.

High right-of-way hurdles and compensation demands often delay the construction of critical transmission lines and parallel gas pipeline networks.

A rise in poorly regulated renewable energy installations has led to substandard electrical work, creating fire hazards in residential neighborhoods.

What’s Being Said

“Don’t be surprised if in the next few days we are announcing that some batteries are deployed and generating power for Lagos,” Commissioner Biodun Ogunleye stated.

“We cannot continue to depend entirely on the Federal Government. We must have a stable and productive Lagos,” Ogunleye emphasized during the briefing.

He added that “without electricity, there will be zero development and our people’s opportunities will not be maximised.”

“Nobody in this administration authorised anyone to say that if you want to install solar, you must obtain a Lagos State permit,” the commissioner clarified.

Regarding safety concerns, he noted that “what we are saying is that those going about installing solar systems must be certified so they do not defraud residents, cause problems in neighbourhoods or burn down houses.”

What’s Next

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will release formal administrative guidelines regarding the certification of domestic solar installers.

Infrastructure developers will begin clearing the designated right-of-way corridors to lay the 132KV transmission line toward Alaro City.

State authorities expect to make further legislative announcements regarding the full takeoff of the Lagos Independent System Operator framework.

Bottom Line

Lagos State is accelerating its decentralised energy strategy by opening up 2,000MW of embedded generation slots to private financiers while tightening safety checks on domestic solar engineers to secure expanding industrial zones.