African nations scaling up efforts to become global economic growth center, says Egyptian envoy

Key points

Egyptian Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmad Ali Sharief, stated that African countries are working to position the continent as a future center of global economic growth.

Diplomats, development institutions, and policymakers are designing a long-term strategy focused on investment, infrastructure, and regional integration.

The strategy was structured during a high-level diplomatic meeting at Egypt House in Pretoria ahead of the upcoming Alamein Africa Forum in June.

Delegates emphasized the need to expand African-led financing mechanisms to support industrial development without excessive dependence on external systems.

Egypt’s position as a transport and logistics link between Africa, Eurasia, and the Global South was highlighted as a key factor for international trade.

Main Story

The Egyptian Ambassador to South Africa, Amb. Ahmad Ali Sharief, has stated that African countries are stepping up efforts to position the continent as one of the future centres of global economic growth.

Sharief disclosed that diplomats, development institutions, and policymakers will outline a new long-term strategy focused on investment, infrastructure, and regional integration.

The Diplomatic Society, a partner of TV BRICS, reported that the initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting at Egypt House in Pretoria ahead of the upcoming Alamein Africa Forum, which will take place in Egypt in June alongside the African Union Mid-Year Summit.

The report indicated that the Pretoria meeting brought together ambassadors, senior diplomats, economic experts, and representatives of financial institutions from across the continent.

Sharief explained that Africa is seeking to move from political declarations to practical implementation by accelerating cross-border projects, improving transport and digital connectivity, and strengthening cooperation between governments and research organisations.

Delegates particularly highlighted Africa’s young population as a main strategic advantage that requires targeted investment in education, innovation, and technology to strengthen the continent’s global economic standing.

The Issues

Moving from high-level political declarations to practical implementation requires overcoming persistent regulatory differences and cross-border trade bottlenecks between sovereign states.

Expanding infrastructure, green energy, and industrial modernization projects demands massive capital that African-led financing mechanisms must raise internally to avoid external debt traps.

Capitalizing on the continent’s youth demographic depends heavily on synchronizing national educational curricula with rapidly evolving digital and technological industrial demands.

What’s Being Said

The diplomatic report noted that “diplomats, development institutions, and policymakers will outline a new long-term strategy focused on investment, infrastructure, and regional integration.”

According to Sharief, “Africa is seeking to move from political declarations to practical implementation by accelerating cross-border projects, improving transport and digital connectivity, and strengthening cooperation between governments, financial institutions, and research organisations.”

Representatives at the session stressed that “growing investment in education, innovation, and technology could strengthen Africa’s position in the global economy over the coming decades.”

Economic experts noted that “many African economies are already demonstrating stable growth, supported by expanding infrastructure networks and increasing digital transformation.”

What’s Next

African diplomats and policymakers will assemble in Egypt this June for the Alamein Africa Forum to coordinate regional development priorities.

Financial planners and development banks will draft frameworks to scale up domestic financing mechanisms for infrastructure and sustainable agriculture.

Logistics authorities will look into blueprints to better utilize Egypt’s transit infrastructure to enhance trade routes connecting Africa with Eurasia and the Global South.

Bottom Line

African diplomatic leaders are shifting focus from abstract treaties to practical cross-border logistics and independent financing models, aiming to leverage the continent’s youth and expanding infrastructure to cement its role as a global economic powerhouse.