Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Return Of Eyo Festival After Eight-Year Hiatus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has welcomed the return of the Eyo Festival after an eight-year break, describing the Adamu Orisha Play as a living symbol of Lagos State’s identity, resilience and enduring cultural heritage.

Speaking at the 2025 Eyo Festival held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, the governor said the revival of the historic procession reaffirmed Lagos’ role as a custodian of Nigeria’s living traditions, where culture is preserved, celebrated and passed across generations.

Sanwo-Olu praised traditional institutions for sustaining the Eyo tradition despite the long hiatus, noting that their custodianship has kept the rite relevant and unifying for Lagosians at home and in the diaspora. He described the return of the white-clad masquerades as a powerful reconnection to history and shared memory.

The governor said this year’s festival was especially significant as it honoured four eminent figures whose lives and service left lasting marks on Lagos and Nigeria: the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, former Iyaloja of Lagos and mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former civilian governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande; former governor Sir Michael Otedola; and Brigadier General Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos State’s first military administrator.

Paying tribute to Mogaji, Sanwo-Olu described her as an embodiment of the strength, leadership and enterprise of Lagos women, noting her influence as a market leader, activist and political pathfinder. He said her values of discipline, courage and service continue to reflect in the leadership style of President Tinubu.

According to the governor, the Eyo Festival is reserved for individuals whose legacies have stood the test of time, explaining that the eight-year interval before this edition underscored the worthiness and enduring relevance of those being honoured.

Beyond its cultural importance, Sanwo-Olu noted that the Eyo Festival plays a growing role in boosting tourism and economic activity, projecting Lagos as a global cultural destination. He said the festival transforms the city into a showcase of history, music and tradition, creating opportunities while inviting the world to experience the spirit of Lagos.

The governor urged residents to remain committed to preserving Lagos’ heritage even as the state pursues development under the THEMES Plus agenda, stressing that sustainable progress is strongest when rooted in culture and shared values.

He thanked President Tinubu, traditional rulers, dignitaries and Lagosians for witnessing what he described as a historic cultural revival, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to sustaining and promoting Lagos’ cultural legacy.