IED Blast Hits Magami–Dansadau Highway In Zamfara

An improvised explosive device detonated along the Magami–Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday, leaving several travellers dead and others injured.

Residents and security sources said the explosion targeted vehicles moving along the Gusau–Dansadau–Magami transit corridor, a route widely regarded as one of the most dangerous in the state due to persistent bandit activity.

The Magami–Dansadau road often requires military escort for civilian movement, with attacks frequently reported in the area. A resident, Haruna Bala, said the blast caused multiple casualties, with some victims dying on the spot while others later succumbed to their injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The incident was confirmed by a media aide to the Zamfara State governor, Mustapha Kaura, who attributed the attack to fleeing bandits loyal to the notorious kingpin, Dogo Gide. According to him, the explosive device was planted between the villages of Yar-gada and Mai-hayahaya.

The Joint Task Force under Operation Fansan Yamma also confirmed the incident, describing it as an IED attack carried out by terrorists operating in the area.

Dansadau District in Maru LGA has remained a major hotspot for banditry in Zamfara State. Security analysts note that the increasing use of explosive devices by armed groups represents a dangerous shift from the traditional hit-and-run attacks typically carried out with small arms and motorcycles.

The district borders the vast Kuyambana Forest, which serves as a major hideout and transit route for bandit groups operating across Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina states.

Security operations in the area have been intensified as authorities continue efforts to curb the growing threat posed by armed groups and restore safe passage along major highways in the North-west.