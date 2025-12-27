Nigerian Army Chief Waidi Shaibu Visits Sultan Of Sokoto Days After US Airstrikes

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace in Sokoto State.

The visit, which took place on Friday, was confirmed by the Nigerian Army in a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday. According to the Army, the engagement was aimed at strengthening civil–military relations and fostering collaboration with traditional institutions.

During the visit, Shaibu assured the Sultan that the Nigerian Army would continue to work closely with community leaders to promote stability, peace, and coexistence across the country.

In his response, the Sultan of Sokoto commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and sustained efforts in protecting lives and property.

The visit comes less than two days after the United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) targets in parts of Sokoto State, an operation Nigeria has said was conducted with its approval and intelligence support.