Rewind With The Afrobeat Legends: Interswitch To Power The 2025 Rewind Concert In Lagos

December in Lagos is synonymous with music, memories, and moments that stay long after the night ends. This year, one of the city’s most anticipated nostalgic experiences returns, Rewind: A Flashback Concert 2025, set to take place on December 30 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, promising an unforgettable evening of classic hits, vibrant energy, and cultural reconnection.

For the second consecutive year, Interswitch Group is proud to sponsor Rewind Concert, reaffirming its commitment to experiences that bring people together through shared history, emotion, and celebration. Following a successful first-time sponsorship in 2024, Interswitch returns in 2025 as a Timeless Sponsor, the highest sponsorship category, a fitting alignment for a brand built on enduring relevance and everyday connection.

Rewind Concert has steadily carved a niche as more than a music event. Anchored by legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, who serves as both host and DJ, the concert is a carefully curated journey into Nigeria’s musical past. His throwback sets spans Afrobeat, hip hop, reggae, and R&B, creating an immersive soundtrack that bridges generations.

The 2025 edition promises performances from major Nigerian artists whose music defined past decades, including D’banj, Sir Shina Peters, 9ice, Bigiano, Cynthia Morgan, and Dr Sid. From evergreen anthems to unforgettable live renditions, Rewind invites audiences to relive moments that define youth, friendships, and cultural identity.

Last year’s edition demonstrated the emotional power of nostalgia. Talk about packed halls, energetic sing-alongs, and an audience deeply immersed in every performance. That response affirmed what Rewind represents, music as memory, and memory as a powerful connector.

Interswitch’s Timeless sponsorship category reflects a shared philosophy with Rewind Concert, which is longevity, trust, and cultural relevance. As a brand that has remained present through Nigeria’s digital and lifestyle evolution, Interswitch understands the importance of platforms that honour the past while staying firmly rooted in the present.

This year, Interswitch, Verve, and Quickteller will all be on ground, engaging audiences through a dedicated booth designed for interaction, networking, and customer-facing moments. From conversations to immersive experiences, the brands will be part of the evening’s energy, not just as sponsors, but as participants in a collective celebration.

Rewind Concert offers a unique opportunity to connect with an audience that values authenticity, shared experiences, and meaningful engagement. The event attracts a diverse mix of professionals, creatives, media personalities, and culture lovers, people who understand that some moments never lose their value.

For Interswitch, supporting Rewind is not just about visibility, it is about showing up in moments that matter. Moments where people laugh, sing, remember, and reconnect. Moments that feel familiar yet fresh.

As Lagos counts down to the final days of the year, Rewind Concert 2025 promises a night filled with nostalgia, joy, and timeless music, a fitting close to the festive season. With Interswitch, Verve, and Quickteller on ground, the stage is set for an evening that celebrates where we have been, where we are going, and the memories that continue to shape us.

December 30. Eko Hotel. Let the music rewind, and let the memories live on with Interswitch!