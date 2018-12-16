Saints Score Late Goal to End Arsenal’s 22 Unbeaten Game Run

Charlie Austin struck late in a 3-2 win for Southampton as new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made an instant impact at St Mary’s to end Arsenal’s 22-game unbeaten run.

Danny Ings had twice put the Saints ahead (20, 44) on his return from injury but they were pegged back by two Henrik Mkhitaryan efforts (28, 53).

With the game locked at 2-2, both teams had chances to win it but substitute Austin headed home for his fifth goal against the Gunners (85) after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno misjudged a high cross.