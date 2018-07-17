Ronaldo Humbled by Juventus Decision to Sign Him at 33 years

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is “grateful for the opportunity” given to him by Juventus, as players of his age “usually go to Qatar or China”.

The 33-year-old Portugal forward has joined the Italian champions for £99.2m after nine years at Real Madrid.

“To come to this club at this stage of my career, I am very happy,” he said at his presentation in Turin.

Ronaldo also said he hopes to be the “lucky star” as the Italian side attempt to win the Champions League.

He added he had not received any other offers.

Ronaldo scored a club record 450 goals for Real – winning four Champions Leagues and La Liga twice – having joined from Manchester United in 2009.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner – including last year – he led Portugal to victory at the 2016 European Championship.

“I want to win,” he said. “I want to be the best. Who knows, maybe I will be awarded the Ballon d’Or again but things will happen naturally.

“It was difficult to win it in Manchester and Real Madrid, but maybe here? We will see.”

Ronaldo said there were “many important things” that contributed to his decision.

“I am well – physically, mentally and emotionally,” he said. “That is why I am so proud of being here and the way I have come here.

“I am different from all the other players who think that their career is over at my age, but I want to show the others that I am different. It is very emotional for me at the club now because I am not 23, I am 33.

“It gives me so much momentum for the future.”

Taking Juventus to an ‘even higher level’

Juventus are Italy’s most successful club, having won Serie A 34 times – including the last seven in a row – and the Coppa Italia on 13 occasions.

However, they have not won the Champions League since 1996, losing on their past five appearances in the final.

Ronaldo said: “I do know that the Champions League is a trophy every club would like to win. This is an option. We are going to fight not only for the Champions League but for the Serie A title.

“We know competition will be harsh but we must stay concentrated. I hope I can help Juventus win it. I hope I can be the lucky star of this club but we will see what happens.

“Juventus gave me a wonderful opportunity. I’m so grateful. They gave value to my football style so it’s a step forward as I see it. Juventus can have many successes. They have won domestic cups and titles and reached Champions League finals.

“I am so proud they were interested in me. I hope I can take Juventus to an even higher level.”