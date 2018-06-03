Rohr Releases Super Eagles World Cup List

The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has finally released his 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Having already trimmed down the provisional squad to 25 before the England friendly, Rohr was left with the decision of dropping two players from the roster.

The duo of Ola Aina and Mikel Agu were the two players dropped from the initial 25 players while Simeon Nwankwo made the final list.

Also included are the trio of Tyronne Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem and Bryan Idowu.

Super Eagles will play their last warm-up game on Wednesday against the Czech Republic in Austria before travelling to Russia.

Their opening game at the world cup is against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.