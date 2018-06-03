Police to Quiz Saraki Over Link with Offa Robbery Suspects

The police have invited the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robberies in which nine policemen and 33 persons were killed and millions of naira stolen.

The force said it would interrogate Saraki over his relationship with the suspects arrested in connection with the multiple robberies.

He is to be grilled over his alleged involvement in the offa Bank robbery attack in Kwara State.

This was disclosed by the Force public relations officer Jimoh Moshood at a briefing on Sunday.

The incident led to the killing of policemen and civilians.

Saraki was asked to report to the Louis Edet House, Police Force Headquarters in Abuja this week.

Details later…