Super Eagles Strut in AF Kit at Wembley in Three Lions Friendly

The World Cup is only weeks away and this means national sides are getting underway in their last remaining friendlies before the tournament starts.

Luckily, Nigeria are playing England, which means they got a chance to show off their delicious attire.

The game was played at Wembley, shown on ITV, and people on social media went crazy over their gorgeous design.

The kit might be the single best thing to ever happen in football ever. If the kit was a person, it would have marriage offers from across the globe, be likely crowned as royalty, and be considered by scientists and designers as officially the best looking ‘thing’ in human history. These facts are irrefutable.

Just this week, the NIKE store run out of stock of the slick kit, with everyone wanting to get their hands on a pair. No surprise, there.

It is considered one of the best international kits of all time and Nigeria are going to be everyone’s second favourite team at this summer’s World Cup in Russia because of it.