Reps Launch Probe Into Nigeria’s €1.2 Million Membership Dues To OACPS

The House of Representatives has initiated a formal investigation into Nigeria’s unpaid €1.2 million financial contribution to the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The probe follows mounting concerns over Nigeria’s inconsistent commitment to fulfilling its financial responsibilities to the multilateral body, which supports economic cooperation and development among its members. Like other countries in the OACPS, Nigeria is obligated to contribute to the organisation’s central budget and support ongoing initiatives.

The move was prompted by a motion raised as a matter of urgent national importance by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, during Tuesday’s plenary session. Representing Ogun State, Isiaka highlighted that Nigeria had significantly benefited from over €1.7 billion in development support since 2020, made possible through the OACPS-European Union partnership.

Despite these substantial benefits, Isiaka expressed concern that Nigeria still lags in fulfilling its own financial commitments to the organisation. He noted that this lapse could undermine the country’s standing within the OACPS and expose it to potential diplomatic and economic sanctions.

He added that Nigeria’s ongoing access to strategic development funds—particularly through the now-concluded OACPS-EU Cotonou Agreement—was at risk, warning that failure to pay the outstanding sum could threaten further collaboration.

Following deliberations, Speaker of the House, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, directed the Committees on Finance, National Planning, and Debt Management to thoroughly assess the situation. The committees have been tasked with evaluating the implications of the arrears and collaborating with relevant ministries and agencies to expedite the payment process.

The committees are expected to present their findings and recommendations within two weeks.