Real Madrid March Into Club World Cup Quarter-finals With Narrow Victory Over Juventus

Real Madrid secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after edging past Juventus with a 1-0 win at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday night.

The crucial goal came from Gonzalo Garcia, whose expertly timed header in the 54th minute proved to be the difference. Madrid now awaits the winner of the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Mexican side Monterrey to determine their opponent in the next round.

It was a performance of discipline and control from Madrid under the management of Xabi Alonso. Adding a boost to their campaign, Kylian Mbappe made his much-anticipated return from illness, entering the match in the 68th minute — his first appearance in the competition.

Juventus, guided by Igor Tudor, started the match strongly. Randal Kolo Muani nearly gave the Italian side an early lead after being set up by Kenan Yildiz, only for his attempted chip over Thibaut Courtois to drift high. Yildiz continued to trouble Madrid’s backline, with a deflected shot narrowly missing the post.

Despite Juventus’ early dominance, Madrid grew into the contest. Jude Bellingham forced a reflex save from Michele Di Gregorio, while Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold also threatened before the break with long-range efforts and dangerous crosses.

The second half began much like the first ended — with Madrid in command. Valverde and Bellingham tested Di Gregorio repeatedly before Alexander-Arnold delivered a precise cross that Garcia met with a powerful header to register his third goal of the tournament.

Juventus tried to rally through Francisco Conceicao and Nicolas Gonzalez, but Courtois remained alert to deny them. Madrid, however, remained aggressive, and the crowd of over 62,000 erupted when Mbappe took the field.

Young midfielder Arda Guler nearly doubled the lead late in the match, but his low shot was blocked by Di Gregorio’s legs. In the end, Garcia’s header proved sufficient to send Madrid into the last eight.