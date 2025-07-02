Nigeria Pushes For Stronger Economic Ties With Saint Lucia During High-Level Diplomatic Visit

Nigeria is seeking to establish deeper trade and investment partnerships with the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia, focusing on key sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, ICT, and manufacturing.

This was announced by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, during a bilateral meeting with Saint Lucia’s Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs, Alva Romanus Baptiste.

The meeting took place amid President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official state visit to the island nation and was designed to promote stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural links between the two countries.

A statement from Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the minister, revealed that Ambassador Tuggar thanked Baptiste for his commitment to fostering stronger bilateral engagement. He emphasized that the shared African ancestry, shaped by the transatlantic slave trade and a mutual colonial past, provides a strong foundation for renewed collaboration.

Tuggar noted that while Nigeria’s High Commission in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, currently provides interim consular services for Saint Lucia, the establishment of formal diplomatic relations would allow for more structured and productive bilateral cooperation.

As part of a roadmap for engagement, Tuggar proposed the creation of a structured partnership between Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) and Saint Lucia’s Political and Economic Cooperation Development Division. This partnership would facilitate the exchange of professional expertise in education, healthcare, agriculture, and technical fields.

Additionally, the minister advocated for joint programs on institutional development, youth empowerment, and governance reforms that could serve as templates for broader Africa–Caribbean integration.

Tuggar also urged both nations to explore education diplomacy through scholarships, faculty exchanges, and collaborative academic research to deepen people-to-people relations.

He stressed the need for coordinated action on shared challenges such as climate change, access to climate finance, and disaster preparedness. Nigeria, he said, stands ready to represent Saint Lucia and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on platforms like the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union (AU), and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The diplomatic discussions were attended by key Nigerian officials including Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa and Dr. Yusuf Yakub, Director-General of the NTAC.