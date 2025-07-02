NNPCL Achieves 100% Pipeline Availability As Oil Output Prospects Rise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced a major operational milestone—achieving 100 percent availability across its crude oil pipeline network during June 2025.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Ojulari, shared the development on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the 24th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week, held in Abuja.

Ojulari attributed the achievement to enhanced security coordination across the oil and gas infrastructure chain, an effort spearheaded by NNPC Ltd. He noted that the uninterrupted functionality of crude oil pipelines had played a pivotal role in boosting daily oil production.

“This is a significant turnaround from the past. For the first time in years, we’ve seen sustained 100% uptime on our major pipelines, which is already reflecting positively in national output,” Ojulari stated.

He also emphasized that NNPC Ltd. had overcome longstanding challenges in meeting its cash-call obligations in joint venture agreements, noting that the company now consistently secures financing for its operations.

Additionally, Ojulari revealed that the ongoing construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline had passed a critical milestone—crossing the River Niger. He expressed optimism that the pipeline will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025. The success, he said, was driven by contract reengineering and strategic collaboration within the industry.

Commenting on the broader regulatory framework, Ojulari said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) continues to empower NNPC Ltd. to lead major financing and infrastructure development initiatives.

In his remarks, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), highlighted that the Nigerian oil and gas sector is at a defining moment. He explained that new policy directions and the successful completion of International Oil Companies (IOCs) divestments provide a foundation for accelerated reforms.

Isa emphasized that the industry must align with President Bola Tinubu’s target of increasing daily production to three million barrels of oil and 12 billion cubic feet of gas by 2030. He posed two critical questions for stakeholders: “Where will the incremental production of 1.3 million barrels of oil and 4.5 billion cubic feet of gas come from in five years? What measures will sustain this output?”

He stated that recently divested onshore and shallow water assets—now under the control of indigenous players—are key to achieving this target.

“We in the IPPG understand this responsibility. Many of us have already started implementing strategic plans to increase output from these assets,” Isa affirmed.

He urged all domestic producers, who now account for more than 50% of the country’s hydrocarbon output, to stay committed to building a globally competitive oil and gas industry.