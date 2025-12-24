Quickteller Introduces Insomniaq At Media Briefing Ahead Of December Debut

December in Lagos is always special, and this year, it’s about to get even more exciting with the introduction of InsomniaQ, Quickteller’s bold new music and culture experience.

Africa’s leading digital payments platform, Quickteller, powered by the Interswitch Group, officially unveiled InsomniaQ at an intimate media briefing held recently, in Lagos. The session brought together members of the media and key stakeholders for an exclusive first look at what is set to become one of the most talked-about additions to the city’s December calendar.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind, all-night experience, InsomniaQ will run from the evening of December 21 into the early hours of December 22, delivering 12 hours of non-stop music, culture, and immersive experiences. Blending diverse African soundscapes with thoughtfully curated lifestyle moments, InsomniaQ is designed to feel less like a conventional concert and more like a shared journey through sound, creativity, and connection.

At the briefing, Quickteller shared the vision behind InsomniaQ, an experience created for music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and December returnees searching for something refreshingly different. With Lagos renowned for its vibrant nightlife and festive energy, InsomniaQ taps directly into the city’s pulse, offering a new way to experience December, one that keeps the energy alive from night till morning.

More than just a night of performances, Quickteller InsomniaQ taps straight into the circadian rhythm – that invisible metronome that signals alertness and productivity in daylight, and as night falls, it cues rest and recovery. While biology whispers rest, ideas, creativity, and hustle pulse after dark, and InsomniaQ exists for that exact hour when inspiration ignores bedtime. Because if your rhythm says night is for dreaming, Quickteller InsomniaQ says some dreams are built wide awake.

InsomniaQ is about bringing people together. From carefully curated music sets to intentionally designed spaces, every element encourages interaction, discovery, and shared moments, creating room for strangers to meet, dance, and celebrate African creativity as one community.

The media briefing also reinforced Quickteller’s broader commitment to initiatives that go beyond payments. By supporting lifestyle and entertainment platforms like InsomniaQ, the brand continues to demonstrate a deep understanding of what matters most to its users, music, culture, and meaningful connections.

With its debut edition just days away, InsomniaQ is already building excitement across Lagos, positioning itself as a must-experience destination for the city’s December season.