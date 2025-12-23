Ini Edo Appeals Against Withdrawal Of ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ Amid Backlash

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has appealed to both regulators and the public not to withdraw her latest movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, insisting the film does not ridicule Christianity.

The plea follows criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), whose President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the film’s title as offensive and called for a review by authorities.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Ini Edo said the controversy centers on the title rather than the content, explaining that it is a metaphor for family conflicts during a Christmas reunion. She said, “When we cooked up this title of A Very Dirty Christmas, we deliberated on the topic, to be honest. The title is derived from just a family reunion that was supposed to be a happy one. Happy Christmas, but the messiness that happened in that revelation, it was a metaphorical way of telling a story.”

The actress apologised to anyone offended and expressed willingness to change the title, but urged that the film not be pulled from cinemas, noting its current screening in over 70 locations nationwide and her obligations to investors. “I did take money from investors to do this film. If you pull it just because of the text, perhaps you should see the film. If it dishonours Christians in any way, or God, I will pull it and bear the consequence,” she said.

Ini Edo further stressed that the film contains no disrespect to God or Christians and encouraged critics to watch it before passing judgment. “The intention was not to ever dishonour God, Christians, or the religion. Watch the film and come back and say that this film degrades Christians. Then I will pull it,” she said.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) confirmed it had requested the producer to modify the title of the movie.