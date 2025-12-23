How To Survive A Naija Christmas Without Losing Your Mind

Christmas in Nigeria is more than a holiday. It is a full-on marathon. Between traffic, family questions, endless food, and festive social expectations, it can feel overwhelming. With some preparation and a bit of strategy, you can enjoy the season without losing your sanity.

1. Plan Your Travel Like a General

If you leave Lagos at 5 pm on December 24, you will regret it. Christmas traffic moves slower than a snail in molasses. Plan your routes carefully, leave ridiculously early, and consider alternative options like ride-hailing apps. Avoid trying to beat the traffic because it will beat you.

2. Handle Family Interrogations with Grace

Questions about your job, marriage, or income will come from all directions. Keep a few lines ready such as

“I am focusing on my spiritual growth.”

“God is handling my matter.”

“I will tell you next year.”

Smile, nod, sip your drink strategically, and remember it is cultural, not personal.

3. Pace Yourself Through Mama’s Christmas Spread

Jollof, fried rice, pepper soup, moi moi, small chops… the food never ends. Eat slowly, hydrate often, and resist the temptation to clear the table in one swoop. Keep a small takeaway container for later. Dessert can be more dangerous than the jollof so plan accordingly.

4. Master the Money Game

Cash gifts are standard. Envelope neatly, avoid discussing amounts, and act grateful even if it is smaller than expected. If you are giving, stick to multiples of N500 or N1,000. Include siblings in your giving plan or they will make you regret it.

5. Navigate Social Media Wisely

Posting photos or your Christmas outfit is normal. Avoid overposting or controversial captions. Subtle flexes like your outfit, your plate of jollof, or a small gift haul are enough. Tag people wisely to get likes without causing jealousy.

6. Protect Your Peace

Christmas is a marathon for mind, body, and spirit. Take small breaks, step outside for fresh air, and do not feel guilty for saying no to extra events. Self-care is essential.

7. Manage Group Chats

WhatsApp and Telegram groups will be buzzing with greetings, jokes, and sometimes arguments. Mute noisy groups when necessary and avoid replying to messages that stress you. You can always check back later.

8. Shop Early or Shop Smart

Avoid last-minute Christmas shopping. Online options are convenient but expect delivery delays. If buying in physical stores, check quality before purchase and carry enough cash. Avoid panic purchases that will haunt your January budget.

9. Keep Your Phone and Wallet Safe

Crowds at markets and parties mean more risk of losing phones or wallets. Keep valuables in zipped bags or inside jackets. Share your location with close family members if traveling far.

10. Plan Your Party Calendar

It is impossible to attend all invites. Prioritize events that matter most. Politely decline or schedule others for another day. Overcommitting leads to fatigue and less enjoyment.

11. Drink Responsibly

Alcohol flows freely at parties. Pace yourself, alternate with water, and avoid mixing drinks. Hangovers can ruin several days of celebration.

12. Prepare for Weather Surprises

December weather varies. Carry umbrellas or raincoats for unexpected showers. In cooler regions, layer your clothing. A small preparation goes a long way.

Christmas in Nigeria is chaotic, funny, overwhelming, and beautiful. With preparation, patience, and humor, you can survive and even enjoy the season. Laughter, flexibility, and a little cheekiness are your best allies this December.