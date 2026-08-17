PTAD pays N3.8bn pension arrears to 30,356 DBS retirees

Key Points

PTAD says N3.8 billion in pension arrears has been paid to 30,356 DBS pensioners.

The payments followed a review of outstanding pension entitlements.

Beneficiaries are drawn from three pension departments under PTAD.

The directorate says it remains committed to timely and transparent payments.

Main Story

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid N3.8 billion in outstanding pension arrears to 30,356 pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

PTAD Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the beneficiaries were pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD), Defunct and Transferred Agencies Pension Department (DTAPD), and Tertiary, Education and Health Pension Department (TEHPD).

According to Ajayi, the payments followed the Back-End Computation (BEC) Review Exercise carried out by PTAD.

He said the exercise was designed to review pension computations and resolve complaints concerning outstanding entitlements owed to DBS pensioners.

Ajayi said the latest payment reflected the directorate’s efforts to clear verified pension obligations and improve the welfare of pensioners under its mandate.

He quoted PTAD Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, as appreciating the beneficiaries for their cooperation during the review exercise.

Odunaiya also reaffirmed PTAD’s commitment to ensuring that verified pension entitlements were paid in a timely, transparent and accountable manner.

She said the payment was consistent with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to addressing pension-related challenges and strengthening pension administration under the DBS.

The Issues

The payment follows PTAD’s review of pension computations and outstanding entitlements arising from complaints by DBS pensioners.

What’s Being Said

“The payment reflects the commitment of the present administration to addressing pension-related issues and strengthening pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme.” – Tolulope Odunaiya, Executive Secretary, PTAD.

What’s Next

PTAD says it will continue efforts to ensure timely and transparent payment of verified pension entitlements under the DBS.

Bottom Line

The N3.8 billion payment is part of PTAD’s efforts to settle verified pension arrears and address outstanding obligations to DBS pensioners.