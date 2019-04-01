Presidential Amnesty Programme Empowers 1,401 Beneficiaries with Skills Acquisition

The Presidential Amnesty Programme in Nigeria has trained a total of 1,401 beneficiaries in various skills in the last one year.

The Special Adviser to the President Muhammdu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles in a chat with newsmen on Sunday in Warri, Delta state disclsed that a total of 1,165 of the trained beneficiaries had been empowered in various trade since March 2018.

According to him, plans have been concluded with Five Greece-owned companies to train 2,500 amnesty delegates.

He added that 2,000 of amnesty delegates would be employed at the end of the training while 1,230 beneficiaries of the programme have been offered scholarship and deployed to 11 partnering institutions in Nigeria between January and March 2019.

“At least 54 beneficiaries will be deployed on scholarship to various offshore institutions in 2019. At the moment, 103 students are studying various courses in institutions across the globe.

“Between March 13, 2018 and now, a total of 1,401 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme have been trained in various skills and 1,165 of the trained beneficiaries have been empowered in their various trade.

“The Job Placement and International Development Partners Engagement Unit (JPIDPEU) created in May 2018 has profiled 28 delegates for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies.

“Also, 100 delegates have been profiled for civil service jobs and 10 delegates for aviation crop spray pilot jobs.

“The Amnesty Office has also concluded profiling 25 delegates for catering services, hotel and fast food jobs and 75 for other job opportunities,” he explained.

It would be recalled that the Amnesty Programme was initiated by late President Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

Source: VON