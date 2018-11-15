President Buhari Returns From Paris Peace Forum

After a five-day visit to France for first edition of the Paris Peace Forum, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned home.

While in Paris the president joined other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918, between the Allied Forces and Germany in the Forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

He also met with the Nigerian community in the country and addressed issues around education, inclusive elections, security infrastructure and the economy.

The Peace Forum was organised by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The Forum is based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”

Buhari jointed the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

Buhari attended a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

President and his delegation had an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in France.

He was accompanied to Paris by Governors Aminu Masari, Willie Obiano and Kayode Fayemi of Katsina, Anambra and Ekiti States, respectively.

Others include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

The forum is designed to be the annual meeting for projects, ideas and initiatives which effectively contribute to better international cooperation on the key global issues, fairer and more equitable globalization and a more effective multilateral system.

According to organizers, over 70 Heads of State and Government, representatives from the major international organisations and stakeholders from civil society are expected to be among the several thousands of participants. Some 119 projects will be presented at the event.

The Paris Peace Forum is part of the drive by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and collective action in responding to current global challenges.

The aim is to strive towards peace through better global governance and promote means of reducing international tensions including cooperation between States to confront cross-boundary challenges, collective management of global common goods and better regulation of the internet and communication.

Inspired by the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference, the forum aims to drive forward governance projects by showcasing them, using them as a basis for debates in various formats and promoting networking between project developers and relevant decision makers.