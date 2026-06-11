Presidency disowns alleged appointment by non-existent presidential group, warns public

Key points

The Presidency has disclaimed the activities of an organisation known as the “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council,” describing it as non-existent.

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila said no appointment was made for Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi under the purported body.

The Federal Government has urged diplomatic missions, financial institutions and the public to disregard any claims linked to the organisation.

Main story

The Presidency has distanced itself from the purported appointment of one Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi by a group identified as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, warning members of the public that the organisation is not recognised by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, said the alleged organisation does not exist under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and has no affiliation with the Presidency.

Gbajabiamila said the attention of the Federal Government and the Office of the Chief of Staff had been drawn to claims by Adeyemi that he had been appointed under the auspices of the purported council.

According to the statement, the individual has allegedly been presenting himself to the public as having received an official appointment from the Office of the Chief of Staff.

“It has come to the notice of the Federal Government of Nigeria and specifically the Office of the Chief of Staff to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that a certain Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, under the auspices of an alleged organisation styled as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, is portraying himself to the general public as having been appointed by my office,” the statement said.

The Presidency categorically denied the claim, stressing that no such office exists within the current administration and that no appointment was made in that regard.

“The unsuspecting public is hereby advised to note that such an office does not exist under this administration and no appointment has been made in that regard,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of individuals and groups claiming affiliations with government institutions without official authorisation.

The issues

The emergence of unverified organisations claiming links to government offices has become a recurring challenge, often creating confusion among members of the public, investors, diplomatic missions and development partners.

Such claims can undermine public trust, expose individuals and institutions to fraud, and create reputational risks for government agencies if left unchallenged.

Analysts note that impersonation of government offices or officials may also have legal implications, particularly where such claims are used to solicit support, investments, contracts or official recognition.

What’s being said

The Presidency has made it clear that the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council has no legal standing or recognition under the Tinubu administration.

Gbajabiamila urged foreign missions, multilateral organisations, financial institutions, security agencies and members of the public to take note of the disclaimer and exercise caution in dealing with individuals or groups making such claims.

The statement reaffirmed that all official appointments and government engagements are communicated through recognised government channels.

What’s next

The disclaimer is expected to alert relevant stakeholders and government institutions to the activities of the alleged organisation.

Security and regulatory agencies may also be expected to monitor the situation and investigate any activities that could constitute impersonation, misrepresentation or fraudulent use of government identity.

Members of the public are advised to verify claims of government appointments or affiliations through official government communication channels before engaging with individuals or organisations making such representations.

Bottom line

The Presidency’s disclaimer underscores the importance of verifying claims of government affiliation and appointments through official channels. By distancing itself from the purported organisation and appointment, the Federal Government seeks to protect the public, diplomatic partners and institutions from potential misinformation and misrepresentation.