Sokoto approves N1.76bn for 1,000 motorcycles to boost security

Key points

The Sokoto State Government has approved N1.759 billion for the procurement of 1,000 Bajaj motorcycles for security agencies.

for the procurement of for security agencies. The motorcycles are expected to improve the mobility of security personnel in difficult terrains and communities affected by banditry.

The procurement comes after the state acquired 62 armoured vehicles at a cost of N27 billion for security agencies.

for security agencies. The State Executive Council also approved more than N2.4 billion for education, healthcare, vocational training and water infrastructure.

for education, healthcare, vocational training and water infrastructure. The approvals were made at the sixth regular meeting of the Sokoto State Executive Council for 2026, chaired by Deputy Governor Idris Muhammad Gobir.

Main Story

The Sokoto State Government has approved N1.759 billion for the procurement of 1,000 Bajaj motorcycles to strengthen security operations and improve the fight against banditry across the state.

The approval was one of the resolutions reached during the sixth regular meeting of the Sokoto State Executive Council for 2026, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad Gobir.

The Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Abubakar Bawa, disclosed the decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the government, the motorcycles will be distributed to security agencies to complement the 62 armoured vehicles recently procured at a cost of N27 billion.

The motorcycles are expected to provide security personnel with greater mobility, particularly in rural communities, narrow routes and difficult terrains where larger security vehicles may face operational limitations.

The procurement comes against the backdrop of persistent security challenges in parts of Sokoto and the wider North-West, where banditry, kidnapping and attacks on rural communities have continued to place pressure on security agencies.

The government said providing appropriate logistics and mobility assets was necessary to enable security personnel to respond more quickly to threats, patrol vulnerable communities and conduct operations in hard-to-reach locations.

The Issues

The decision highlights the growing financial commitment required by state governments to support security agencies amid persistent insecurity.

While motorcycles can offer security personnel greater mobility in rural and difficult terrain, their effectiveness will ultimately depend on proper deployment, maintenance, fuel availability, personnel training and coordination among the various security agencies.

There is also the broader question of whether increased spending on security equipment will translate into sustained improvements in public safety.

Beyond mobility, effective intelligence gathering, community engagement, inter-agency cooperation and timely response remain critical to tackling banditry and kidnapping.

The scale of the expenditure also underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the procurement and distribution of security equipment.

What’s Being Said

The Sokoto State Executive Council said the procurement was intended to strengthen the operational capacity of security agencies.

“The procurement of the 1,000 motorcycles is aimed at complementing the recently procured armoured vehicles and enhancing the operational capacity of security agencies across the state.”

The Director-General, Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bawa, said the procurement formed part of the government’s broader effort to provide security agencies with the logistics required to tackle criminal activities effectively.

Security Investment

The N1.759 billion motorcycle procurement adds to the state government’s recent investment in security infrastructure.

The state has already procured 62 armoured vehicles for N27 billion, which have been distributed to security agencies.

The latest procurement suggests a strategy that combines heavily protected vehicles for major operations with smaller, more mobile vehicles for rural patrols and difficult terrain.

With 1,000 motorcycles costing N1.759 billion, the average procurement cost works out at approximately N1.76 million per motorcycle, based on the government’s stated figure.

Beyond Security

The Executive Council also approved several projects covering education, healthcare, vocational development and water supply.

The approved projects include:

N723.17 million for the renovation of Government Technical College, Runjin Sambo.

for the renovation of Government Technical College, Runjin Sambo. N498.99 million for the rehabilitation of A.A. Raji Special School.

for the rehabilitation of A.A. Raji Special School. N489.32 million for Phase I renovation of the College of Nursing Sciences.

for Phase I renovation of the College of Nursing Sciences. N229.36 million for the renovation of male and female hostels at the College of Basic and Remedial Studies.

for the renovation of male and female hostels at the College of Basic and Remedial Studies. N174.64 million for the renovation of staff quarters and upgrading of the perimeter fence at the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Wurno.

for the renovation of staff quarters and upgrading of the perimeter fence at the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Wurno. N133.67 million for the construction of a perimeter fence at Wamakko Primary Health Centre.

for the construction of a perimeter fence at Wamakko Primary Health Centre. N93.88 million for vocational learning equipment for 46 women’s vocational centres across the state’s 23 local government areas.

for vocational learning equipment for 46 women’s vocational centres across the state’s 23 local government areas. N90.21 million for PVC pipes and plumbing fittings to maintain 142 semi-urban water supply schemes.

The projects indicate that the government’s spending priorities extend beyond security to human capital development and essential infrastructure.

What’s Next

The immediate priority will be the procurement and distribution of the 1,000 motorcycles to designated security agencies.

Security agencies are expected to deploy the motorcycles to areas where mobility remains a major operational challenge, particularly communities affected by banditry.

The effectiveness of the investment will depend on how the motorcycles are allocated, maintained and deployed, as well as the level of coordination between security agencies operating across the state.

The state government is also expected to commence the approved education, healthcare, vocational and water projects.

Bottom Line

Sokoto’s approval of N1.759 billion for 1,000 motorcycles represents another major investment in the state’s response to insecurity. The motorcycles are expected to complement the recently acquired armoured vehicles by giving security personnel greater mobility in rural and difficult-to-access areas.

At the same time, the additional approvals for schools, healthcare, vocational centres and water infrastructure show an attempt to balance security spending with broader socio-economic development.

The real measure of the investment, however, will be whether the additional equipment translates into faster security response, safer communities and a sustained reduction in banditry and other criminal activities.