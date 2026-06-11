Nigerian Bond Yields Rise as Investors Shift Toward Equities

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 11, 2026

Key Points

FGN bond yields climbed 13 basis points to 16.68% in the secondary market

Investors reduced exposure to fixed-income securities amid changing risk appetite

Pension funds and institutional investors are increasingly allocating funds to equities

Main Story

Nigeria’s sovereign bond market came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as average yields on Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds rose by 13 basis points to 16.68%, reflecting weaker investor demand and a shift in portfolio allocation toward equities.

Market data showed that yields expanded across all segments of the curve, rising by 20 basis points at the short end, 11 basis points in the mid-tenor segment, and three basis points on longer-dated instruments. The movement suggests investors are demanding higher returns to hold naira-denominated debt securities.

Analysts said the rise in yields reflects changing market sentiment as institutional investors, particularly pension fund administrators, increasingly channel funds into the Nigerian stock market, which has delivered stronger returns in recent months.

The development comes amid expectations that the Debt Management Office (DMO) could increase bond issuance ahead of the 2027 election cycle. Despite relatively tight supply conditions throughout 2026, investors remain cautious about future borrowing requirements and inflation risks.

“Yield movements continue to reflect broader market liquidity conditions, inflation expectations and investors’ assessment of risk across asset classes,” market analysts told MarketForces Africa.

The Issues

The rise in yields comes as Nigeria continues to battle elevated inflation, tight monetary policy and persistent pressure on household purchasing power. While the Central Bank of Nigeria has maintained a restrictive monetary stance to curb inflation, higher rates have increased financing costs across the economy.

At the same time, the recent rally in the Nigerian equities market has provided investors with alternative opportunities for higher returns, reducing demand for fixed-income assets.

What’s Being Said

“Institutional investors are becoming more selective in fixed-income allocations as equity valuations continue to attract capital inflows,” said market participants familiar with trading activity.

Independent analysts noted that liquidity conditions in the banking system, inflation data and future government borrowing plans will remain key determinants of bond market performance in the coming months.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor upcoming DMO bond auctions for signals on government borrowing plans.

The next inflation report from the National Bureau of Statistics could influence yield direction.

Market participants will assess whether pension fund allocations continue shifting toward equities.

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s bond market is facing growing competition from equities as investors seek stronger returns. Unless inflation moderates significantly and borrowing pressures ease, yields may remain elevated in the months ahead.