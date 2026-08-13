India seeks stronger Nigerian role in BRICS

Key Points

India says Nigeria’s participation can strengthen Africa’s representation in BRICS.

Nigeria is expected to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

India-Nigeria bilateral trade rose to about $9 billion in 2025-2026.

More than 200 Indian companies currently operate in Nigeria.

Main Story

India has advocated a stronger role for Nigeria within BRICS, saying the country’s economic and demographic weight would strengthen the bloc’s representation of developing countries.

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abhishek Singh, made the position known on Wednesday at a media meeting in Abuja.

Singh said Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy and one of the world’s most populous countries made its participation strategically significant to BRICS.

He said Nigeria had been invited as a partner to the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 in New Delhi, and expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu would lead a high-level delegation.

The envoy said greater Nigerian involvement would give Africa a stronger voice in discussions on global economic governance and provide another avenue for developing countries to pursue common interests.

He noted that India and Nigeria shared similar positions on several Global South issues, including calls for reforms to international institutions.

Singh linked the push for closer BRICS engagement with the expanding economic relationship between India and Nigeria.

He disclosed that bilateral trade increased from $7.13 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year to about $9 billion in 2025-2026.

The envoy said the increase demonstrated the potential for further economic cooperation between both countries.

He added that more than 200 Indian companies were operating across different sectors in Nigeria and had contributed to employment and economic activity.

According to him, the companies employ nearly 100,000 Nigerians.

Singh described India-Nigeria relations as a partnership between equal parties, stressing that both countries had opportunities to benefit from each other’s economic strengths and experience.

He said Nigeria’s growing influence on the continent and its leadership role in Africa made it an increasingly important partner for India.

The Issues

Nigeria’s participation in BRICS comes as developing countries seek greater representation in global economic decision-making. India believes Nigeria’s population, economic size and position in Africa could strengthen the bloc’s engagement with the Global South.

What’s Being Said

“Because as Africa’s largest economy and one of the most populous nations in the world, Nigeria brings immense strategic, demographic and economic weight to BRICS.” – Abhishek Singh, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria

What’s Next

Nigeria is expected to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September. Closer engagement could also provide opportunities for expanded trade, investment and cooperation between Nigeria, India and other BRICS partners.

Bottom Line

India sees Nigeria as an important partner in strengthening the Global South’s influence within BRICS. The position also reflects the growing economic ties between both countries, with bilateral trade reaching about $9 billion in 2025-2026.