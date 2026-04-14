Aba to host 10,000 producers for The Fashion Games 2026

Keypoints

TFG 2026 , organized by Ethnocentrique Ltd., is set to host over 10,000 fashion producers in Aba on April 28 and 29 .

, organized by Ethnocentrique Ltd., is set to host over in Aba on . The event theme, “AHIA 360” , focuses on building a structured and functional fashion economy by showcasing local talent and production capacity.

, focuses on building a structured and functional fashion economy by showcasing local talent and production capacity. The programme includes a high-level industry session for deal-making and a large public showcase at the Enyimba International Stadium .

for deal-making and a large public showcase at the . Organizers project that the Aba fashion cluster could grow into a $3 billion industry within a decade if supported by the right infrastructure.

Main Story

In a statement released on Monday, the CEO of Ethnocentrique Ltd., Irunna Ejibe, announced that the second edition of The Fashion Games (TFG 2026) will significantly scale up from its maiden outing.

The two-day event aims to strengthen the linkages across Nigeria’s fashion value chain, moving beyond mere runway shows to create a holistic market experience. Ejibe explained that the 2026 edition will feature a curated session on the first day specifically for MSMEs, policymakers, and institutional buyers to facilitate structured finance and market access.

The second day will shift to a massive public showcase at the Enyimba International Stadium, featuring a graduation ceremony for 2,000 trainees from the Fashion Future Programme (FFP), supported by the Mastercard Foundation.

Ejibe mentioned that while Aba is a major hub for garments, footwear, and accessories, many artisans still struggle with certification and intellectual property protection. She observed that the platform is designed to bridge these gaps through collaboration with both government and private sector players.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the Aba fashion cluster is the infrastructure-certification gap, where high-quality production exists but lacks the formal standards required for international export. Stakeholders must solve the problem of access to structured finance, as thousands of skilled artisans operate in the informal sector without the collateral needed for expansion. Furthermore, there is a lack of intellectual property protection, which discourages innovation among emerging designers. To unlock the projected $3 billion potential, the industry must move from fragmented cottage production to a unified, tech-driven ecosystem that can compete on the global stage.

What’s Being Said

“The 2026 edition is aimed at presenting a holistic fashion market experience and showcasing efforts to build a structured fashion economy,” stated Irunna Ejibe .

. Jeremiah Ubunamah , COO of Ethnocentrique Ltd., emphasized that the event will feature a deal-making session to facilitate actual business partnerships and funding.

, COO of Ethnocentrique Ltd., emphasized that the event will feature a deal-making session to facilitate actual business partnerships and funding. Industry experts have noted that the “cluster parade competitions” are an effective way to drive excellence and healthy rivalry among the 25 production clusters in Aba.

have noted that the “cluster parade competitions” are an effective way to drive excellence and healthy rivalry among the 25 production clusters in Aba. Local artisans expressed optimism that the FFP graduation will provide them with the formal recognition needed to secure higher-paying retail contracts.

What’s Next

Ethnocentrique Ltd. is expected to finalize the list of 25 production clusters participating in the stadium parade and runway competitions.

is expected to finalize the list of 25 production clusters participating in the stadium parade and runway competitions. The first day’s deal-making session is anticipated to result in signed MoUs between local producers and major Nigerian retail chains.

is anticipated to result in signed MoUs between local producers and major Nigerian retail chains. A graduation ceremony for the 2,000 Fashion Future Programme trainees will likely serve as a talent recruitment hub for established fashion houses.

for the 2,000 Fashion Future Programme trainees will likely serve as a talent recruitment hub for established fashion houses. The Abia State Government may use the event to announce new infrastructure interventions for the Ariaria and Powerline fashion hubs to support the $3 billion growth target.

Bottom Line

TFG 2026 is positioning Aba as more than just a “copycat” hub, aiming to turn local craftsmanship into a structured economic powerhouse. By bringing 10,000 producers together with policymakers and financiers, the event is attempting to stitch together the scattered pieces of Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar fashion potential.