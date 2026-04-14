JAMB adjusts arrival time for 2026 UTME candidates

By BizWatch Nigeria Education Desk | April 14, 2026

Key Points

JAMB shifts first-session arrival time from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

UTME exams will now run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for first session

Candidates not required to reprint examination slips after adjustment

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revised the arrival time for candidates sitting the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), adjusting the first session reporting time to 7:00 a.m. from the earlier 6:30 a.m.

In a notice issued via its official communication channels, JAMB confirmed that the examination will commence at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. for the first session. The board clarified that candidates are not required to reprint their examination slips following the change.

The revised schedule is part of a broader daily timetable that includes four sessions per day, running from Monday to Friday, across Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

The UTME is scheduled to take place from April 16 to April 25, 2026.

What’s Being Said

“This is to notify you of a slight adjustment to the arrival scheduled time… now 7:00am as against the earlier published 6:30am,” JAMB stated in its official notice.

“The adjustment responds to concerns about early travel and safety,” an education stakeholder familiar with the process said.

What’s Next

UTME examinations begin April 16 across Nigeria

Candidates expected to adhere strictly to revised reporting times

JAMB may continue operational adjustments based on real-time feedback during the exam period

The Bottom Line:

JAMB’s timing adjustment reflects a pragmatic response to logistical and safety concerns, signalling a shift toward more candidate-friendly examination administration.