CPPE faults World Bank recommendation on food and fuel imports

Keypoints

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has rejected a World Bank advisory suggesting Nigeria increase the importation of petroleum and food to address supply gaps

has rejected a World Bank advisory suggesting Nigeria increase the importation of petroleum and food to address supply gaps CPPE founder Dr Muda Yusuf stated that the recommendation is misaligned with the country’s reform path and threatens the goal of economic self sufficiency

stated that the recommendation is misaligned with the country’s reform path and threatens the goal of The World Bank recently projected a 4.2 per cent economic growth rate for Nigeria in 2026 while urging for tightened monetary policy and the saving of oil windfalls

economic growth rate for Nigeria in 2026 while urging for tightened monetary policy and the saving of oil windfalls Yusuf warned that shifting toward import dependence would undermine local refining investments and exacerbate foreign exchange pressures

Main Stor

y In a statement issued on Sunday Dr Muda Yusuf who is the founder of the CPPE stated that the World Bank’s advice to increase imports was a threat to Nigeria’s long term development.

He explained that industrialization remained the most viable pathway to economic transformation and observed that the country should focus on domestic value addition rather than relying on foreign goods.

He further noted that the Nigerian economy required a coherent industrial strategy that expanded production capacity and strengthened manufacturing competitiveness.

Yusuf mentioned that presenting import liberalization as a tool for competition ignored the harsh realities faced by local investors such as high energy costs and poor infrastructure.

He added that increased petroleum imports in particular could weaken the significant progress made in local refining and heighten pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves.

Regarding agriculture he cautioned that excessive food imports would likely discourage local production and undermine national food security. He concluded by urging the World Bank to refocus its advisory toward reforms that supported local clusters and addressed the structural bottlenecks hindering the real sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Nigeria is balancing inflation control with the need to protect nascent local industries from being overwhelmed by cheaper imports. Policy makers must solve the problem of high production costs including elevated lending rates and multiple taxation which currently make local goods less competitive than imports. Furthermore there is a risk of de industrialization if the government adopts a blanket import liberalization policy as suggested by international lenders. To achieve the projected 4.2 per cent growth in 2026 the authorities must now decide whether to follow the World Bank’s market opening strategy or the CPPE’s call for strategic protectionism.

What’s Being Said

“Import liberalisation is not a sustainable solution. The focus should be on building a resilient self reliant and industrialised economy” stated Dr Muda Yusuf

The World Bank has maintained that authorities should save oil windfalls and avoid blanket subsidies to curb the country’s persistent inflation

has maintained that authorities should save oil windfalls and avoid blanket subsidies to curb the country’s persistent inflation Local manufacturers have frequently complained that poor logistics and high energy costs create a disadvantageous environment for domestic production

have frequently complained that poor logistics and high energy costs create a disadvantageous environment for domestic production Economic analysts suggest that the tension between “import for price relief” and “produce for growth” will be a defining debate for the 2026 fiscal year

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to review its trade and tariff policies to ensure that local refining gains are not reversed by an influx of imported petroleum

to ensure that local refining gains are not reversed by an influx of imported petroleum A renewed focus on backward integration is anticipated in the agricultural sector to boost productivity and reduce the reliance on foreign food supplies

is anticipated in the agricultural sector to boost productivity and reduce the reliance on foreign food supplies The Central Bank may face pressure to maintain tight monetary policy as recommended by the World Bank even as local businesses call for lower interest rates

as recommended by the World Bank even as local businesses call for lower interest rates Further engagement between the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and private sector groups like the CPPE is likely to focus on reducing the “cost of doing business”

Bottom Line

The CPPE’s pushback highlights a fundamental disagreement over Nigeria’s economic soul. While the World Bank views imports as a short term fix for supply constraints Dr Muda Yusuf argues that such a path leads to long term dependency and the erosion of Nigeria’s industrial potential.