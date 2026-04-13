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Home Business News SPORTS Week 41 Pool Result for Sat 11, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 41 Pool Result for Sat 11, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
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Week 41 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 41 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 41 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 41 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 41; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 11-April-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalBournemouth1-:-11-:-2Away
2BrentfordEverton1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
3BurnleyBrighton0-:-10-:-2Away
4ChelseaMan City0-:-00-:-3Away
5Crystal P.Newcastle0-:-12-:-1Home
6LiverpoolFulham2-:-02-:-0Home
7Nott’m For.Aston Villa1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
8SunderlandTottenham0-:-01-:-0Home
9BirminghamWrexham0-:-02-:-0Home
10CharltonPreston1-:-11-:-2Away
11CoventrySheff Wed.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
12LeicesterSwansea0-:-00-:-1Away
13MiddlesbroPortsmouth0-:-00-:-1Away
14NorwichIpswich0-:-20-:-2Away
15Oxford Utd.Watford1-:-02-:-0Home
16Q.P.R.Bristol C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
17Sheff Utd.Hull0-:-12-:-1Home
18SouthamptonDerby0-:-12-:-1Home
19StokeBlackburn0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
20BlackpoolPeterboro1-:-13-:-1Home
21Bradford C.Stevenage0-:-00-:-1Away
22Burton A.A.Wimbledon0-:-01-:-0Home
23CardiffBolton0-:-02-:-0Home
24DoncasterReading0-:-01-:-0Home
25HuddersfieldWycombe0-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
26LincolnLeyton O.2-:-02-:-1Home
27PlymouthExeter0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
28RotherhamBarnsley0-:-11-:-3Away
29Wigan A.Mansfield1-:-12-:-1Home
30AccringtonFleetwood0-:-11-:-2Away
31BarnetBarrow1-:-13-:-2Home
32Bristol R.Crawley2-:-03-:-1Home
33Cambridge U.Notts Co.3-:-04-:-0Home
34ChesterfieldTranmere1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35GrimsbyCrewe1-:-03-:-2Home
36Milton K.D.Bromley2-:-02-:-1Home
37Newport Co.Harrogate1-:-12-:-1Home
38Salford C.Gillingham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
39ShrewsburyOldham1-:-01-:-0Home
40WalsallCheltenham0-:-00-:-4Away
41LutonStockport2-:-13-:-1Home
42AberdeenHibernian1-:-02-:-0Home
43CelticSt Mirren1-:-01-:-0Home
44Dundee Utd.Livingston1-:-03-:-2Home
45FalkirkRangers2-:-13-:-6Away
46HeartsMotherwell0-:-03-:-1Home
47KilmarnockDundee2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
48Ayr UnitedArbroath0-:-01-:-0Home
49PartickDunfermline2-:-02-:-0Home
LIRS shifts tax deadline to April 21 to ease portal congestion

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