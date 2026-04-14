SAHCO named sole ground handler for Gateway International Airport

Keypoints

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has been appointed the exclusive ground handling provider at the newly commissioned Gateway International Airport in Iperu, Ogun State.

has been appointed the exclusive ground handling provider at the newly commissioned in Iperu, Ogun State. Chairman Dr. Taiwo Afolabi stated that the partnership reflects the industry’s confidence in SAHCO’s capacity to deliver efficient and reliable aviation services.

stated that the partnership reflects the industry’s confidence in SAHCO’s capacity to deliver efficient and reliable aviation services. The company will collaborate with Allied Air to manage cargo operations, focusing on time-sensitive and high-value goods for sectors like agriculture and e-commerce.

to manage cargo operations, focusing on time-sensitive and high-value goods for sectors like agriculture and e-commerce. A modern warehouse complex has been established at the site to support import and export activities and improve aircraft turnaround times.

Main Story

In a statement released on Monday, the Chairman of SAHCO, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s aviation expansion.

He expressed delight over SAHCO’s selection as the sole ground handler for the Gateway International Airport, which was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on April 4. Afolabi explained that this milestone is a result of sustained investment in state-of-the-art equipment and specialized personnel.

The Chairman mentioned that the partnership with Allied Air will specifically enhance the processing of cargo, providing a boost to manufacturing and digital trade.

He observed that the facility is equipped to handle the demands of a modern airport, ensuring seamless operations for both passengers and freight. He added that SAHCO’s readiness to operate at such a strategic location reinforces its position as a leader in the Nigerian aviation handling sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge for SAHCO is maintaining operational speed at a brand-new facility while integrating complex cargo and passenger services. Authorities must solve the problem of logistical bottlenecks in the agricultural export chain to ensure that Ogun State’s produce reaches international markets without spoilage. Furthermore, there is a risk that infrastructure pressure at the Iperu site could affect service delivery if initial traffic exceeds current projections. To achieve long-term success, SAHCO must now ensure its innovative service solutions are scalable enough to handle the anticipated surge in e-commerce and manufacturing logistics.

What’s Being Said

“This milestone reinforces SAHCO’s commitment to supporting aviation growth through continuous investment,” stated Dr. Taiwo Afolabi .

. Aviation analysts have noted that the exclusive contract gives SAHCO a strategic foothold in the burgeoning industrial corridor of Ogun State.

have noted that the exclusive contract gives SAHCO a strategic foothold in the burgeoning industrial corridor of Ogun State. Allied Air representatives expressed optimism that the synergy with SAHCO will redefine cargo processing efficiency in the region.

expressed optimism that the synergy with SAHCO will redefine cargo processing efficiency in the region. Local manufacturers in Ogun have welcomed the development, citing the proximity of a modern cargo hub as a major incentive for expanding their export operations.

What’s Next

SAHCO is expected to begin full-scale deployment of its ground support equipment (GSE) at the Gateway International Airport this week.

is expected to begin full-scale deployment of its ground support equipment (GSE) at the Gateway International Airport this week. The Ogun State Government is anticipated to announce further incentives for businesses looking to utilize the airport’s cargo facilities.

is anticipated to announce further incentives for businesses looking to utilize the airport’s cargo facilities. New training programs for local personnel at the Iperu terminal are likely to be launched to ensure specialized handling of time-sensitive goods.

for local personnel at the Iperu terminal are likely to be launched to ensure specialized handling of time-sensitive goods. A steady increase in cargo flight frequency is expected as Allied Air and other partners activate their operational schedules from the new hub.

Bottom Line

SAHCO’s monopoly at the Gateway International Airport places it at the heart of Ogun State’s economic transformation. By focusing on modern warehousing and specialized cargo handling, the company is positioning itself as the critical link between Nigerian producers and the global market.