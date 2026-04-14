Dangote targets landmark Pan-African IPO for $20bn refinery

Key points

Dangote plans multi-exchange IPO to deepen African capital market integration.

Refinery listing could unlock value and fund expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day.

Cross-border offering expected to boost investor participation across Africa.

Main story

Africa’s richest industrialist, Aliko Dangote, is advancing plans for a landmark pan-African initial public offering (IPO) of his $20bn oil refinery, in a move that could reshape capital markets across the continent.

The proposed listing will see shares of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals floated on multiple African stock exchanges, marking what is being positioned as the first cross-border IPO of such scale in Africa.

The plan emerged following a high-level meeting in Lagos involving Dangote and chief executives of several stock exchanges under the African Securities Exchanges Association.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Frank Mwiti, who attended the meeting, said discussions focused on developing a framework that would allow investors across different African jurisdictions to participate seamlessly in the offering.

A spokesperson for Dangote Industries Limited confirmed the meeting but declined to disclose details regarding the structure or timeline of the IPO.

The development follows earlier plans to list about 10 per cent of the refinery on the Nigerian Exchange Group in 2026, as part of efforts to broaden the investor base and unlock shareholder value.

To drive the transaction, Dangote has engaged financial advisers including Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Vetiva Advisory Services Limited, and FirstCap Limited.

The issues

Analysts say regulatory complexities, currency risks, and cross-border trading barriers remain key challenges to executing a multi-exchange IPO across Africa.

However, experts note that successful coordination among exchanges could significantly deepen liquidity in African markets and enhance regional financial integration.

The offering also comes as Nigeria seeks to strengthen its position in global indices, including a potential return to the FTSE Russell Frontier Markets Index.

What’s being said

Market stakeholders believe the IPO could catalyze capital market development across Africa, providing both retail and institutional investors access to one of the continent’s most strategic industrial assets.

The refinery, currently the world’s largest single-train facility, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, with plans to scale up to 1.4 million barrels per day within three years—placing it in competition with global refining giants, including operations linked to Mukesh Ambani.

The expansion is being supported by financing from the African Export-Import Bank, which underwrote $2.5bn of a $4bn syndicated facility.

What’s next

Further engagements are expected between Dangote, the Nigerian Exchange Group, and other African bourses to finalise the structure and regulatory framework for the IPO.

The company is also likely to intensify investor roadshows and consultations as it prepares for the planned 2026 listing.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to support expansion across refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser production, and broader energy infrastructure under Dangote’s $40bn investment programme.

Bottom line

Dangote’s proposed pan-African IPO could mark a turning point for the continent’s financial markets, unlocking capital, boosting integration, and offering investors unprecedented access to a flagship industrial asset.