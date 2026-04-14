Police Command dismisses cult attack rumors, assures Lagos residents of safety

Keypoints

Lagos Commissioner of Police , Fatai Tijani, has debunked viral social media reports of cult-related attacks in several communities across the state.

, Fatai Tijani, has debunked viral social media reports of cult-related attacks in several communities across the state. The targeted areas mentioned in the rumors— Shitta, Akerele, Itire/Aguda, and Ishaga —are confirmed to be well-secured with no active threats.

—are confirmed to be well-secured with no active threats. Proactive deployments of police personnel and operational assets have been made to identified flashpoints and adjoining neighborhoods.

of police personnel and operational assets have been made to identified flashpoints and adjoining neighborhoods. Residents are urged to disregard unverified rumors and go about their normal daily activities while remaining vigilant.

Main Story

In a statement issued on Monday by the Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the Lagos State Police Command assured the public that there is no threat to peace and security.

Commissioner of Police Fatai Tijani addressed circulating reports on social media alleging cult-related violence in specific Lagos communities, labeling them as false and misleading. He confirmed that the police have already taken proactive measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the mentioned locations.

Tijani mentioned that following the initial rumors, the command promptly deployed personnel and strategic assets to Shitta, Akerele, Itire/Aguda, and Ishaga.

He observed that these areas remain well-secured with adequate coverage to deter any unlawful gatherings. He further ordered intensified patrols across all identified flashpoints to ensure sustained peace.

The CP concluded by advising the public to rely only on official police channels for information and to promptly report any suspicious movements to the nearest station.

The Issues

The primary challenge for law enforcement is the rapid spread of digital misinformation, which can trigger mass panic and disrupt economic activities faster than actual physical threats. Authorities must solve the problem of rumor management to prevent citizens from taking laws into their own hands or deserting their businesses. Furthermore, the persistent fear of cult-related violence in certain neighborhoods remains a sensitive social issue that requires constant police presence to maintain public confidence. To ensure long-term stability, the command must now bridge the gap between reactive deployments and community-based intelligence gathering to stop these rumors at the source.

What’s Being Said

“Reports circulating on social media alleging cult-related attacks… were false and misleading,” stated CP Fatai Tijani .

. Police Command spokespersons urged residents to remain calm, stressing that there is no cause for alarm.

urged residents to remain calm, stressing that there is no cause for alarm. Residents in the affected areas have reported an increased presence of patrol vehicles, which has helped de-escalate the tension caused by the online reports.

have reported an increased presence of patrol vehicles, which has helped de-escalate the tension caused by the online reports. Security experts have noted that “flashpoint mapping” is a necessary strategy during periods where social media rumors tend to peak.

What’s Next

The Lagos Police Command is expected to maintain its intensified patrol routine across Shitta, Itire/Aguda, and surrounding areas throughout the week.

is expected to maintain its intensified patrol routine across Shitta, Itire/Aguda, and surrounding areas throughout the week. Security agencies are anticipated to monitor social media handles known for spreading unverified security alerts to track the origin of the false reports.

known for spreading unverified security alerts to track the origin of the false reports. Community engagement meetings between the police and local leaders in the mentioned communities are likely to occur to strengthen local security ties.

between the police and local leaders in the mentioned communities are likely to occur to strengthen local security ties. The public is expected to see a more visible presence of operational assets at major intersections and public gatherings to serve as a deterrent to any unlawful activity.

Bottom Line

The swift response from the Lagos Police Command serves as a reminder that “digital peace” is as important as physical security. While the communities of Shitta and Ishaga remain calm, the incident highlights the need for residents to verify information before sharing, to avoid creating unnecessary panic in a busy metropolis.