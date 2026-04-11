Powering the shift: Inside Simba Solar’s growing impact on Nigeria’s energy landscape

Simba Solar’s footprint in Nigeria’s solar industry is best understood not through ambition, but through numbers.

Over the years, the company has delivered more than one gigawatt-hour of battery storage into the market. This means more hours of electricity for homes, businesses, and factories trying to cope with an unreliable power supply.

In a country where outages are common and fuel is expensive, this level of storage is not just a technical figure. It means longer working hours, fewer interruptions, and less dependence on generators.

Alongside this, it has deployed over 10 megawatts of solar panels and supplied more than 500 megawatts of inverters across the country. The panels are what capture energy from the sun, while the inverters make that energy usable for everyday needs like lighting, machines, and office equipment.

Taken together, these figures point to scale. But they also point to reach.

They show that the company is serving different types of users. From individuals installing small systems in their homes to companies building larger power setups, the numbers are spread across a wide range of customers.

From residential systems to large commercial and industrial installations, Simba Solar’s projects span a wide range from as small as 5 kilowatts to systems running into several megawatts. A 5 kilowatt system might power a small home or office, while larger systems can support factories or big businesses.

This spread reflects the diversity of Nigeria’s energy demand, where individuals and large organisations are all turning to solar as an alternative. It also shows that there is no single solution to the country’s power challenges.

Yet, beyond equipment, the company’s deeper impact is reflected in the structure it has built around these installations.

Across Nigeria, Simba Solar operates with over 250 field service engineers, supported by more than 125 service points spread nationwide. These are not just numbers. They represent how easy it is for customers to get help when something goes wrong, how quickly issues can be fixed, and how reliable solar becomes over time.

This network is designed not just to install systems, but to keep them running. It addresses one of the biggest problems in the industry, which is poor maintenance and systems that stop working properly after a short time.

Because in practice, solar success is not determined at the point of purchase, but over time.

A system can work perfectly when it is first installed and then begin to fail if it is not properly handled. Batteries can weaken, connections can loosen, and performance can drop. Without proper support, even good equipment can disappoint users.

To address this, Simba Solar has invested in training, both for its own staff and for others. Its facility in Ikeja, Lagos, which runs on a 150 kilowatt solar system, also serves as a training centre. The building itself runs on solar, so people can see how the system works in real life, not just in theory.

Here, installers, dealers, students, and technical teams are trained to handle systems of different sizes and uses. From small home setups to larger business systems, the training is based on real situations people will face in the field.

This focus on knowledge is as important as the equipment itself.

As more people adopt solar in Nigeria, the gap between demand and skilled workers continues to grow. More people want solar, but not enough people know how to install and maintain it properly. If this gap is not addressed, it can slow down the industry and reduce trust in solar solutions.

By opening its training to external participants, Simba Solar is not only supporting its own work but also helping to build a wider pool of skilled workers in the industry. This means its impact goes beyond its own customers.

That contribution carries economic weight.

Each trained installer can start a business. Each engineer supports several systems, helping them continue to work properly. Each service point makes it easier for people in different areas to access support.

In this way, the company’s numbers begin to reflect more than capacity. They show its role in building an ecosystem.

An ecosystem where access to power, technical skills, and job creation are connected. As more systems are installed, more people are needed to maintain them. As more people are trained, more businesses can grow. Over time, solar becomes a normal part of daily life.

Simba Solar’s impact, then, is not defined by a single metric. It is the combination of one gigawatt-hour in batteries, 10 megawatts in solar panels, 500 megawatts in inverters, and a growing network of 250 engineers and 125 service points.

Individually, these numbers show growth. Together, they tell a clearer story. It is the story of a company that is not just supplying solar products, but also helping to build the systems and people needed to make solar work on a larger scale.

And in a country like Nigeria, where reliable electricity is still a major challenge, that kind of impact matters.