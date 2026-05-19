Police rescue 30 foreign nationals, bust transnational human trafficking, others in FCT

Key points

Nigeria Police dismantle transnational trafficking and fraud network operating in FCT and Nasarawa State.

30 foreign nationals rescued, 13 suspects arrested, including alleged syndicate leader Abdul Ngaki.

Victims allegedly lured with fake job and migration promises, later forced into staged kidnapping scams.

Main story

The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a transnational human trafficking and fraud syndicate operating across the Federal Capital Territory and parts of Nasarawa State, rescuing 30 foreign nationals and arresting 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the operation was carried out following intelligence on the disappearance of several foreign nationals under suspicious circumstances within Nigeria.

The suspects arrested include Abdul Ngaki, identified as the alleged ringleader, alongside Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo, and Awa Tesure.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate targeted vulnerable young persons from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, with false promises of employment opportunities in Nigeria and migration pathways to Europe.

Victims were reportedly made to pay processing and transportation fees before being moved to residential locations in Mararaba and Karu areas of Nasarawa State, where they were allegedly held under exploitative conditions.

Further findings showed that those unable to meet additional financial demands were coerced into participating in staged kidnapping schemes. Victims were forced to contact relatives back home while pretending to have been abducted, with ransom payments directed into accounts allegedly controlled by the syndicate.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) conducted coordinated raids on May 7, 2026, at hideouts along Barrister Road and Rugan Dakachi in Nasarawa State, leading to the rescue of all 30 victims, who were identified as Malian nationals.

The issues

The case highlights the growing sophistication of transnational trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable migrants across West Africa. It also underscores ongoing security challenges around fraudulent migration schemes, cyber-enabled extortion, and cross-border organised crime within Nigeria.

What’s being said

The Nigeria Police Force described the operation as a significant breakthrough in its fight against human trafficking and organised crime. It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all individuals linked to the syndicate are brought to justice and that victims receive protection and support.

What’s next

Investigations are expected to continue as authorities trace financial flows linked to the syndicate and identify additional collaborators. The arrested suspects are likely to face prosecution once investigations are concluded.

Bottom line

The police operation marks a major disruption of a transnational trafficking and fraud network, rescuing 30 victims and exposing a sophisticated criminal scheme built on deception, exploitation, and forced extortion.