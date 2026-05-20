Nigerian extradited to U.S. over alleged romance fraud, money laundering scheme

Key points

Nigerian national Samuel Ugberaese extradited to the United States over alleged romance scam.

He is accused of wire fraud and laundering proceeds from a cross-border fraud network.

U.S. authorities say the scheme targeted elderly victims using fake identities and stories.

Main story

A Nigerian national, Samuel Ugberaese, has been extradited to the United States to face charges of alleged wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy linked to a cross-border romance scam targeting elderly victims.

Ugberaese was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following his extradition from Nigeria and later arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Brian Myers in the Eastern District of North Carolina. The court ordered that he remain in detention pending trial.

According to a federal indictment returned on January 22, 2021, Ugberaese and his alleged co-conspirators used romance scam tactics involving fake identities, fabricated stories, and deceptive online relationships to defraud victims and induce them into transferring funds.

The indictment further alleged that he worked with co-defendant Oluwadamilare Kolaogunbule to move illicit proceeds through multiple bank accounts, including accounts linked to purported export businesses, in an attempt to conceal the origin and ownership of the funds.

U.S. authorities said the operation involved a network designed to disguise financial flows and launder proceeds obtained through fraudulent schemes.

Ugberaese faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison under U.S. federal law.

Several agencies were involved in his arrest and extradition, including the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, the FBI’s Abuja Legal Attaché Office, the U.S. Department of State, Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney General, the Nigeria Police Force through INTERPOL, and the South African Police Service.

U.S. prosecutors noted that the indictment remains an allegation and stressed that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The issues

The case highlights the growing prevalence of cross-border cybercrime networks, particularly romance scams targeting vulnerable individuals, and the increasing reliance on international cooperation to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

What’s being said

U.S. authorities say the alleged scheme relied on deception, identity theft, and financial laundering techniques to exploit victims and conceal illicit proceeds across multiple jurisdictions.

They also reiterated that the charges are allegations and the defendant remains entitled to due process under the law.

What’s next

Ugberaese will remain in custody as the case proceeds in the Eastern District of North Carolina, where further hearings and trial proceedings are expected.

Authorities may also continue investigations into other suspected members of the alleged fraud network.

Bottom line

The extradition underscores intensified global efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes, with international agencies collaborating to dismantle romance fraud and money laundering networks operating across borders.