Nigeria, UAE deepen maritime security cooperation to strengthen Gulf of Guinea safety

Key points

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates reaffirm commitment to enhanced maritime security cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Focus areas include maritime domain awareness, naval technology transfer, shipbuilding, and anti-piracy operations.

Both countries highlight need for stronger collaboration to combat crude oil theft, piracy, and sea robbery.

Main story

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strengthened their commitment to deepening strategic maritime cooperation aimed at improving security and safeguarding critical trade routes in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, disclosed this during a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Saylem Alshamsi, according to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in Abuja.

Vice Admiral Abbas said the partnership is focused on enhancing maritime domain awareness, advancing naval technology transfer, improving shipbuilding capacity, and strengthening coordinated responses to transnational maritime threats.

He identified piracy, crude oil theft, sea robbery, and other criminal activities as persistent threats requiring sustained international collaboration to secure the region’s waters.

The Naval Chief reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to working with global partners to ensure the safety of the Gulf of Guinea and protect vital maritime infrastructure that supports regional and international trade.

The issues

The Gulf of Guinea remains one of the world’s most piracy-prone maritime corridors, with persistent threats including oil theft, illegal bunkering, armed robbery at sea, and other transnational crimes. These challenges continue to undermine maritime trade, economic stability, and investor confidence in the region.

What’s being said

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Saylem Alshamsi, commended the Nigerian Navy’s operational efforts, particularly under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, which has recorded significant seizures of stolen crude oil and petroleum products.

He noted that increasing trade volumes between both countries and global partners underscore the importance of a secure maritime environment, stressing that international cooperation remains critical to sustaining economic growth and maritime safety.

Vice Admiral Abbas also highlighted the construction of NNS KADA in Sharjah as a key milestone in Nigeria-UAE defence relations, describing it as evidence of growing collaboration in naval development.

What’s next

Both countries are expected to expand cooperation in naval training, technology transfer, and maritime infrastructure development. Further joint initiatives may also be developed to strengthen regional maritime surveillance and counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

Bottom line

Nigeria and the UAE are intensifying maritime security collaboration as part of broader efforts to combat piracy and protect vital shipping routes in the Gulf of Guinea, reinforcing international commitment to safer and more secure regional waters.