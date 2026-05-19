Osun Govt alleges plot against Accord leaders, accuses IGP, APC candidate of backing ‘special squad.’

Key points

The Osun State Government alleges the deployment of a special police squad to target Accord Party leaders ahead of the governorship election.

The government accuses APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji of allegedly providing logistical support for the operation.

Authorities call on President Bola Tinubu and the international community to intervene over alleged threats to democracy and security.

Main story

The Osun State Government and the leadership of the Accord Party have accused the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of allegedly creating and deploying a special police squad to target key members of the party and senior government officials ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the government alleged that the squad, reportedly led by CSP Moses Lahor, was being mobilised for what it described as a “decapitation operation” against Accord leaders across the state.

According to the statement, the government received what it termed “authentic intelligence” indicating that the squad could arrive in Osun at any moment to commence selective arrests of party officials and political figures.

The statement further alleged that the operation was not intended for lawful investigation or prosecution, but could lead to unlawful killings and intimidation of political opponents.

The government also accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, of allegedly holding meetings with members of the squad and providing logistics support, including two Toyota 18-seater buses and a Sienna vehicle, to aid their operations across the state.

It additionally claimed that the operation was being carried out without the knowledge of the Osun State Commissioner of Police.

The statement referenced past allegations involving the officer said to be leading the squad, claiming he had previously served in Osun State as head of the anti-kidnapping unit and was allegedly involved in the shooting of a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Nurudeen Alowonle.

The government appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the international diplomatic community to intervene and prevent what it described as looming political intimidation and violence in the state.

The issues

The allegations come amid rising political tension ahead of the Osun governorship election and raise concerns over the neutrality of security agencies, political intimidation, and the safety of opposition figures. The claims also deepen the already heated rivalry between the ruling Accord Party in the state and the opposition APC.

What’s being said

The Osun State Government alleged that the planned operation was part of efforts to destabilise the Accord Party and influence the outcome of the forthcoming governorship election.

The government warned that residents of the state would resist any attempt to undermine democracy through lawful means, while urging the police hierarchy not to allow security personnel to be used for political purposes.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official response from the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, or the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, regarding the allegations.

What’s next

Political observers expect responses from the Nigeria Police Force and the APC over the allegations, while pressure may mount for independent monitoring of security activities ahead of the election.

Civil society groups and election observers are also likely to intensify calls for neutrality, transparency, and peaceful conduct during the electoral process.

Bottom line

The allegations by the Osun State Government have introduced a new layer of tension into the state’s political atmosphere, underscoring growing concerns over security, political rivalry, and the integrity of the forthcoming governorship election.