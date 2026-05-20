NAF airstrikes destroy terrorists’ hideouts in Tumbuns, Mandara mountains

Key points

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes targeted terrorist enclaves in the Southern Tumbuns and Mandara Mountains along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

The operation reportedly destroyed logistics hubs, structures, and assembly points used by insurgents.

The Air Force says the strikes were intelligence-driven and aimed at disrupting planned terrorist attacks.

Main story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism operations in the North-East, destroying suspected terrorist strongholds in the Southern Tumbuns and Mandara Mountains along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Ejodame, the precision airstrikes were carried out on May 19 under Operation HADIN KAI, targeting identified terrorist enclaves at Bukar Meram in the Southern Tumbuns and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains.

He explained that the operation was conducted following credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which identified the locations as active terrorist hideouts.

Ejodame said the strikes successfully destroyed logistics hubs, operational structures, and assembly areas concealed within the difficult terrains.

He added that several terrorists were neutralised during the offensive, while planned attacks by the insurgents were disrupted.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in sustaining ongoing air offensives to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny them freedom of action,” he said.

The air operations form part of ongoing military efforts to weaken insurgent networks operating within the North-East and border communities.

Ejodame further stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, had reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to coordinated joint military operations with other security agencies and allied partners.

According to him, the Air Chief stressed that intelligence-driven air offensives would continue across the country to identify and eliminate terrorist camps, logistics networks, and operational bases.

He noted that the sustained operations were aimed at restoring peace and stability in insurgency-affected regions, particularly in the North-East.

The issues

The Southern Tumbuns and Mandara Mountains have remained strategic hideouts for terrorist groups due to their difficult terrain and proximity to international borders.

Security experts have repeatedly identified the areas as operational bases for insurgents involved in attacks, logistics coordination, and cross-border movements.

The Nigerian military has continued to rely on coordinated land and air offensives to degrade the operational capacity of terrorist groups in the region.

What’s being said

The Nigerian Air Force says the latest operation demonstrates its commitment to intelligence-led warfare and sustained pressure on terrorist elements.

Military authorities insist that coordinated airstrikes and joint operations remain critical to disrupting insurgent activities and protecting civilian populations.

The Air Force also reaffirmed its resolve to continue targeting terrorist logistics chains and operational networks across conflict zones.

What’s next

Security operations are expected to continue across the North-East as the military intensifies efforts to dismantle remaining terrorist enclaves and prevent regrouping by insurgent fighters.

The NAF says further intelligence-based operations will be carried out in collaboration with sister security agencies and regional partners.

Bottom line

The latest airstrikes highlight Nigeria’s ongoing military push to weaken terrorist networks in the North-East, with the Air Force intensifying intelligence-driven operations aimed at disrupting insurgent activities and restoring stability in affected communities.