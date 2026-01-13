Federal Government Proposes ₦1.38 Trillion For Pensions And Retiree Benefits In 2026 Budget

Only 7% Of Nigerian Adults Have Pension Accounts - Report

The Federal Government has earmarked ₦1.376 trillion for pensions, gratuities, and retiree benefits in the 2026 Appropriation Bill currently undergoing legislative scrutiny at the National Assembly.

This allocation, presented as part of President Bola Tinubu’s ₦58.18 trillion “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience, and Shared Prosperity,” reflects a strategic effort to resolve long-standing arrears and meet rising statutory obligations across the civil service, military, and paramilitary institutions.

Military pensions and gratuities represent the largest single component of the proposal, with ₦486.04 billion allocated to the Defense Military Pensions (DMP) office. This includes ₦237.25 billion for standard pensions and ₦130.38 billion for expected 2026 retirees.

Additionally, the government has set aside ₦98.53 billion for death benefits and specific arrears of ₦3.96 billion for gratuities owed between 2019 and 2021, signaling a commitment to clearing the backlog for the armed forces.

The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) is slated to receive ₦427.04 billion, a figure that includes ₦233.71 billion for the Pension Protection Fund and ₦62.25 billion for the Redemption Fund. A critical highlight of the PENCOM allocation is the ₦67.72 billion provision intended to cover pension increases stemming from the 2024 consequential adjustment.

 Furthermore, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been allocated ₦285.59 billion to manage legacy defined benefit schemes, including ₦23.29 billion specifically for the implementation of newly approved pension rates.

Other significant subheads in the bill include ₦94.54 billion for civilian pensions under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service, ₦28.61 billion for the Department of State Services (DSS), and ₦23.54 billion for the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA). The government also addressed specialized sectors by proposing ₦13.12 billion for university pension arrears and ₦14.28 billion for the benefits of retired professors.

 As fiscal pressures mount, the administration emphasizes that these multi-sectoral allocations are vital to maintaining the dignity of senior citizens and ensuring the stability of the national social security architecture.

U.S. Revokes Over 100,000 Visas In Historic Crackdown During Trump’s Second Term

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR