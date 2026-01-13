U.S. Revokes Over 100,000 Visas In Historic Crackdown During Trump’s Second Term

The U.S. State Department has announced the revocation of more than 100,000 visas within the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, setting a historic record for immigration enforcement. In a formal statement released on Monday, January 12, 2026, the department confirmed that this figure represents a 150% increase compared to 2024.

The sweep targeted a wide range of visa holders, including approximately 8,000 students and 2,500 individuals on specialized work permits, as part of a broader administration push to prioritize national sovereignty and public safety.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott attributed the surge in revocations to the newly established Continuous Vetting Center, which monitors the 55 million active visa holders in real-time. According to the department, thousands of these cancellations were triggered by criminal encounters, specifically citing assault, theft, and driving under the influence (DUI).

“The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens,” Pigott stated, characterizing the policy as a necessary measure to remove “thugs” and individuals who violate the terms of their stay.

The crackdown has also extended to ideological and political activity. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the revocation of visas for international students who participated in campus protests against Israel, utilizing a legal framework that allows the government to bar foreigners whose actions are deemed contrary to U.S. foreign policy.

This has sparked significant legal debate, with high-profile cases like those of Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil leading to federal court challenges. Despite some legal setbacks, the administration has maintained that visa holders are guests in the country and subject to immediate removal for “anti-American activity” or social media content that triggers security concerns.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these visa revocations are a component of a larger mass deportation campaign. Since January 20, 2025, the administration has deported more than 605,000 people, while an additional 1.9 million have “self-deported” following stricter enforcement measures and the revival of the Public Charge rule.

Moving into 2026, the State Department has ordered all diplomatic missions to increase scrutiny of social media postings and financial stability, signaling that the aggressive vetting of foreign nationals remains a cornerstone of the administration’s “America First” agenda.