Osun releases N500m for election violence victims

Key Points

Osun State Government has released N500 million from its Election Violence Victims Relief Endowment Fund.

Governor Ademola Adeleke inaugurated a committee to verify claims and identify genuine beneficiaries.

The committee is expected to administer relief transparently and recommend assistance to verified victims.

Main Story

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated a committee to address the plight of victims of election-related violence and released N500 million from the state’s Election Violence Victims Relief Endowment Fund.

Adeleke announced the initiative in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Monday.

The fund is intended to support people who suffered losses, injuries, displacement and other forms of hardship as a result of election-related violence.

The committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, is expected to conduct a transparent verification process to establish genuine claims and ensure that relief reaches eligible victims.

The committee comprises representatives from the state government, civil society organisations, the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, among others.

Its members include Eniola Omotoso, Emmanuel Ologun, Balkiss Akinleye, Moshood Suleiman of the Ministry of Information, Moses Faremi of the Ministry of Justice and Yemi Lawal.

Sola Sonibare, Executive Secretary of the Osun Investment Promotion Agency, will serve as secretary, while nominees from the Nigeria Police Force and DSS are also expected to participate.

The Issues

The relief programme is aimed at addressing claims arising from election-related violence through a formal verification process.

The government faces the task of ensuring that only genuine victims receive assistance and that the N500 million fund is not diverted from its intended purpose.

The inclusion of civil society and security agencies on the committee is intended to support the verification process and strengthen accountability.

What’s Being Said

“The fund was set aside to verify and address claims by persons affected by election-related violence.”

— Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor

What’s Next

The committee is expected to receive petitions, claims and supporting evidence from affected persons and verify their eligibility.

It will then recommend appropriate relief for verified victims in line with guidelines approved by the state government.

The government has directed affected persons with genuine claims to provide accurate information and relevant evidence to support the verification process.

Bottom Line

The Osun State Government has released N500 million to support verified victims of election-related violence and established a committee to determine eligible beneficiaries. The effectiveness of the programme will depend on the transparency and credibility of the verification and disbursement process.